Johnny Hillman is one of Kilkenny city's best known and loved musicians. He has played with many successful bands over the years and still gigs locally.

He wrote this song, "We Were The Sheiks" about his youth spent on Walkin Street and Daly's Hill where he and his childhood friends pretended to be Sheiks and Daly's Hill was their Arabland.

It effortlessly glides on to his musical awakening and journey to adulthood. If ever there was a Kilkenny city anthem this is it. It is full of references to local landmarks and it captures the mood

and joy of growing up in the city in the 1950s.

We Were The Sheiks



We were the Sheiks of Arabland the Kilns and Walkin Street when we all got together the coolest guys you'd ever meet

It all started in the acre where our childhood days we'd fill then we all rode out together to the top of Daly's hill when the summer day's grew longer up the four roads we'd go up to Hyland's quarry and our playground down below.

CHORUS - We were the Sheiks of Arabland the Kilns and Walkin Street when we all got together the coolest guys you'd ever meet

The Stallards Savoy and Regent for the Sunday mattinee on a winters Sunday afternoon the only place to be Audis Murphy was the good guy the bad guy was Jack Palance we'd all try to be the good guy if we only got the chance.



CHORUS - We were the Sheiks of Arabland the Kilns and Walkin Street when we all got together the coolest guys you'd ever meet



When our cowboy days were over on came rock and roll the Beatles and the odd ones etched into our soul soon we had our guitars drums and teaches bass and just like that old sputnik we launched up into space.

CHORUS - We were the Sheiks of Arabland the Kilns and Walkin Street when we all got together the coolest guys you'd ever meet

We started our rehearsals down in Milos the Fairgreen it did'nt take us long to be the new guys on the scene when Andy sang Little Sheila all the girls would ooh and swoon but just like all good things in life it was over far too soon.



CHORUS - We were the Sheiks of Arabland the Kilns and Walkin Street when we all got together the coolest guys you'd ever meet

We still sometimes get together for its not all over yet and its not do you remember its how could you forget for we were the Sheiks of Arabland the Kilns and Walkin Street when we all got together the coolest guys you'd ever meet.