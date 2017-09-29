Kilkenny Hurling: Some of the stars who will be hoping to shine in the championship this weekend

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, the eight clubs left standing in the senior hurling championship will go for it, give it their all in the bid to make the semi-finals, which will be played two weeks further on.

In the last series of matches Dicksboro and O’Loughlin Gaels contested the League final, while Carrickshock and Clara fought out the Shield final. Dicksboro (league) and Carrickshock (Shield) banked silverware.

The other four clubs, Erin’s Own (Castlecomer), James Stephens, Ballyhale Shamrocks and Mullinavat came through nerve testing first round matches to set up the four quarter-finals, which start with a double-header in Nowlan Park on Saturday. O'Loughlin Gaels face Erin's Own at 2pm, with Clara taking on Ballyhale Shamrocks at 3.45pm.

The remaining quarter-finals will be played on Sunday. Dicksboro go up against Mullinavat in Ballyhale at 12.30pm while, at the same time in Thomastown, Carrickshock will battle it out with James Stephens.

Our picture gallery shows some of the stars who will be battling it out this weekend.