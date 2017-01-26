PHOTO GALLERY - At the races: Crowds enjoy a top day at Gowran Park

A huge crowd turned out at Gowran Park today for the flagship Kilkenny fixture of the racing year, the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase.

Strong gusts of wind were a feature throughout the day, but there was none of the rain or fog that has occasioned previous brisk January afternoons.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Champagne West won the main event, followed by Ucello Conti in second, Bonny Kate in third, and Pleasant Company in fourth place.

Live music and entertainment are continuing this evening.

Results

Langton House Hotel Maiden Hurdle - 1 Bon Papa 1-5 (fav); 2 Giant Spirit 14-1; 3 Monbeg Chit Chat 13-2 (second favourite); 4 There Was A Time 66-1.

Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle - 1 Adreamstillalive 9-2 (fav); 2 Conna Cross 12-1; 3 Clounts Meadows 25-1; 4 Peculiar Genius 9-1.

John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle - 1 Shaneshill 9-2 (second favourite); 2 Snow Falcon 4-1; 3 Clondaw Warrior 11-10 (fav); 4 De Plotting Shed 11-1.

The Martinstown Opportunity Handicap Hurdle - 1 Notwhatiam 20-1; 2 Go It Alone 13-2; 3 Kara Loca 8-1; 4 Love Rory 50-1.

The Goffs Thyestes Handicap Steeplechase (Grade A) - 1 Champagne West 7-1; 2 Ucello Conti (FR) 7-1; 3 Bonny Kate 13-2 CoFav; 4 Pleasant Company 10-1.

The PMF Accountants Beginners Steeplechase - 1 Great Field (FR); 2 Mall Dini; 3 Macnicholson.

PJ Foley memorial flat race - 1 Gerabird 1-10 (fav); 2 HARDLINE 11-2. Four ran.