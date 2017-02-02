Ed Sheeran causes two-day queue on Kilkenny's Kieran Street

The Gardaí were called to Rollercoaster Records last night due to violent behaviour which led to one man being arrested.

Fans gathered at Roller Coaster Records, Kieran St. this morning ahead of tickets for Ed Sheeran live at the Three Arena in April, going on sale at 10 am, which reportedly sold out in 5 minutes. And whilst they were all smiles this morning it was a different picture last night as it is reported that arguments broke out amongst fans over people skipping the queue of over 60 people. Some fans have been queuing sin Tuesday at 8:15 pm

The main issue was that there was no adult supervision to prevent such violent conduct. With reports that teenagers as young 15 years old queuing overnight. The Gardaí were called down after 9 pm last night after a man who was not queuing for tickets, was intoxicated and engaging with people in the queue. They were called again numerous times to break up fights amongst young males and other members of the queue. Many people lost their place in the queue trying to avoid the brawls and aggressive conduct that was happening, including items being thrown at people.

Some of the Fans Pictured above: Nathan Quirke, Paul Hayes, Harry Jordan, Tara Clifford, Kieran Galvin, Barry Hayes, Lorna Dullard, Caoimhe Moran and Morgan O'Donoghue