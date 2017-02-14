Local Kilkenny millinery business creates bespoke Valentine Collection

Local Milliner Rebekah Patterson has created a Valentines inspired collection, available to view now at The Blackbird Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny

Rebekah has returned to Ireland after some time away in Dubai. Following her training in visual arts and art of millinery in Australia, Rebekah launched her label and currently stocks in The Blackbird Gallery in Kilkenny's Castle Yard and The Hub in Thomastown, where she is running a fantastic Valentines promotion, a free posy of flowers with any purchase.

Rebekah is known for her dedication to the art of handcrafted flowers, high-quality materials and sourcing rare jewels and embellishments. Rebekah offers a unique range of ready-to-wear and bespoke hats and headpieces. Rebekah also offers the service of recreating historic or iconic pieces and restores pre-loved hats and headpieces. Also with every hat or headpiece. Rebekah provides information on styling and care of the hat. Rebekah can meet you locally, feel free to try her pieces and then order your own, with your own personal requirements.

Rebekah is available via email at info@rebekahmillinery.com, you can view some of her products on her website at www.rebekahmillinery.com and on her Facebook and Instagram.