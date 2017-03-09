Photo Gallery: Blue Light Ball 2017

Stephen Hogan, Marie Byrne, Lisa Mullins, Eileen Lanigan and Mick Kavanagh at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Claire and Mick Kavanagh at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Ned and Lorraine Byrne, Alice Hennessy, Courtney Cassm Paul Broderick, Lucie Dowling and Dean Carroll at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Carmel Moore, Holie Hickey, Clodagh Hindle and Katie Hickey at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

John and Ethel Dalton with Genevive Corrigan and Richie Dalton at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Mary O'Mahony, Laura Andrew, Deirdre Powell, Clare Kennedy and Maria Cahill at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Ralph Holmes, Melissa McDonagh, Niamh Daly and Daragh Prendergast at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Miriam O'Shea, Lorraine Devaney, Michelle Campion, Michelle Heffernan, Miriam Ryan, Regina Murphy and Jacinta Brennan at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Emma Madden and Jill Kelly at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Claire and Mick Kavanagh at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Chief Supt Dominic Hayes, Supt Padraig Dunne, Sheila Dunne, Lisa Mullins, Niamh Dernody, Mayor Patrick O'Neill, Gina Nolan, Asst Garda Commissioner Jack Nolan and Stephen Hogan at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Aine Cullen and Seosamh O Conchuir at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Conor O'Neill and Lisa Mullins at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Stephen Hogan and Helen Byrne at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Mairead, Roisin and Ailish Logan at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.

Lisa Mullins with Asst Garda Commissioner Jack Nolan with his wife Gina at the Blue Light Ball. Photo: Pat Moore.