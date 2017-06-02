Costello’s Brewery opens its doors in Kilkenny as the pints and good times flow again

Brewing returned to Kilkenny in some style last weekend as Costello’s Brewery opened its doors to the public last Saturday.

As the sunshine of earlier in the week broke for some showers, spirits certainly were not dampened at the opening which attracted hundreds of well wishers to Kilkenny’s latest business venture.

Nestled in the Hebron Industrial Estate, Costello's opened to great fanfare.

The message coming from Gabrielle and Gerald Costello was one of community.

As Gabrielle put it: “It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a county to raise a brewery.” Gerald signed off his speech with a call for all Kilkenny men and women to get out there and support Kilkenny’s local brewery.

Costellos beers are available in pubs, restaurants, hotels, off licenses and supermarkets in the city and county.

Pale Ale

Gabrielle, Gerald and the ever willing team of volunteers from the Kilkenny Brewing Club welcomed the crowd and entertained them for the afternoon with brewery tours and a few pints of their delicious beers, including their new Pale Ale “Beyond A Pale”.

Kilkenny County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Matt Doran, opened the brewery, the first new brewery in Kilkenny in centuries.

This was a rare occasion to see behind the scenes of a craft brewery and experience the look, feel and taste of everything that goes into Costellos beers, which uses the local water and locally grown barley in the brewing process. Every Costellos beer uses only four ingredients and Gerald is adamant about only using “natural ingredients and no process aids or preservatives”.

This results in a “natural beer that is easy to drink and kind to the body”.

Costellos are driven by a passion for all things local and making Kilkenny a great place to live.

Integral to this is being self-sufficient and celebrating our world class food and drink producers. Costellos beers are the only beers brewed in Kilkenny and Gerald is driven by the need for Kilkenny to have its own brewery again and bring an economic return to the city.

Check out the Costellos social media feeds and www.CostellosBrewCo.ie for more on the launch and future events and beers.