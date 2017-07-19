Kilkenny Relay for Life: See all the pictures from the weekend's event in aid of Cancer research

The fifth annual Relay for Life in Kilkenny over the weekend at the Kilkenny Rugby Club was a huge success.

Over 400 friends, family, co-workers and neighbours on 17 teams came together for the 24 hour event to raise money for the programmes and services of the Irish Cancer Society and the important research it helps to fund.

Many businesses and landmarks of the town such as the Castle, Thaolsel, Rothe House and St Canice's Cathedral were bathed in purple light as part of the Paint the Town Purple campaign.

The ‘relayers’ on the track were joined by 75 cancer survivors to walk the first lap, the Lap of Honour, the traditional start to every Relay for Life. This was followed by a Carers’ Lap.

The Candle of Hope Ceremony was held as the sun was setting on Saturday. A choir made up of cancer survivors, family and friend sang for the crowd that gathered and Robert Grace performed a song he wrote especially for Relay for Life. There were hundreds of people standing around the track, listening to the music, lighting their own luminary and thinking about those they love.

Organising committee member, Jo Turner praised the support from the community; “Every year we ask and people always come back with a resounding yes. Broderick’s Music have been with us since we started in 2013 and provide the sound set up and stage.

“It was a carnival atmosphere, with local bands, DJs and musicians taking to the stage and entertaining the crowd for over 24 hours straight.

“On Sunday, there was a lip sync battle, pub quiz, sunrise yoga, Zumba, a line dancing demo, a magician and bonkers bingo.

In the first four years, over €179,000 has been raised for the Irish Cancer Society.

At the closing ceremony, two individuals were presented with the Gordy Klatt Award. It honours individuals who display the spirit of Relay for Life, who are selfless and caring and give incredible time and effort to the event.

Chairperson, Joanne Brennan presented the awards to Survivor VIP and volunteer extraordinaire Martin Fox and to the voice of Relay for Life George Candler.

See page 108 for more.