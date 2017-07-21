Kilkenny's Fatima Place and Emmet Street Reunion: Great neighbours remembered and old friendships rekindled

The widow of the legendary hurler, Ollie Walsh, Mrs Olive Walsh was one of three residents of Fatima Place and Emmet Street in Kilkenny city to be presented with a bouquet of flowers at a street reunion on Saturday evening.

Mrs Bridie Brennan who has been in Fatima Place-Emmet Street since 1950 was also honoured as was Mrs Theresa Wall.

The sun shone for the reunion and it was a nostalgic occasion for Angela Cunningham who used to visit Emmet Street for her annual summer holidays with her late parents.

She returned especially from London to meet up with her family and childhood friends.

And it was left to St Mary's parish priest, Fr Kieran O'Shea to put into words what everyone felt. “We are gathered here to celebrate and to acknowledge the importance of neighbours and how important your home place is in your life,” the popular cleric said.

He also prayed for all the residents now gone to their eternal reward.

Afterwards everyone present went to Dicksboro GAA Club, Palmerstown on the Tullaroan Road where tea, coffee, and other liquid refreshment were served along with sandwiches and cake.

It was a wonderful night with former Fatima Place resident, John Travers, singing for the large crowd while Frank Morrissey helped behind the counter.

Earlier John Travers had provided the public address system for the outside Mass with Fr O'Shea as the celebrant.

The committee behind the highly successful reunion were: Eddie Hoyne (chairman), Geraldine Knox, Helen Carpenter, Brid Egan, Bridget Norwood, Noreen Travers and Marian Noonan.

To read Gerry Moran's poetic memories, click here