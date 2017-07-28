Beat Fairytale festival at Shankill Castle, Kilkenny - Picture Gallery

Following on from its hugely successful inaugural event last year, Beat 102-103 once again transformed the magnificent

Shankill Castle, Paulstown Co Kilkenny into magical surroundings for its second annual Fairytale Festival on Sunday July 23rd.

Officially opened by Kilkenny County Council Leas Cathaoirleach Pat Dunphy, large crowds gathered from midday to enjoy

the many activities available across over 100 acres of splendid grounds. These included a treasure hunt, fairy trail, arts & crafts, sing-a-long, bouncy castles, archery, wand-making, food stalls and there was a chance to mingle with some favourite Fairytale characters.

This year, Kilkenny County Council came on board as exclusive

sponsor of the festival resulting in many new additions to the 2017 festival programme including exhibitors from “A Taste of Kilkenny”, Kilkenny Library services presented storytelling with author Liz Weir, Up-cycling fun was provided by Kilkenny County Council

Arts office and the multi award winning animation company Cartoon Saloon hosted a series of fun, interactive workshops across the day. The Kilkenny based company also facilitated a pop-up cinema to screen its academy award nominated feature film “Song of

the Sea” - a huge hit with both young and old!

CEO of Beat & Event Controller at the Festival, Gabrielle Cummins is pleased that this second successful year will help

move the event on to a more national profile for families all around Ireland which she says is where it deserves to be after Sunday’s success! She said “the increase in volume in year two following on from such a fantastic launch last year is phenomenal. We

knew we had created something special last year but with the added support of Kilkenny County Council this year, we have been better resourced so as to create an even more magical experience for children and we’re thrilled so many people turned out to experience

it all”, concluded Gabrielle.

Cllr Pat Dunphy speaking on behalf of Kilkenny County Council said “The Council is delighted to be associated with the

Festival. It is great to have this Festival in Kilkenny, to add to Kilkenny’s reputation for good festivals and events. I am particularly pleased that the Festival is in Paulstown, in the magical setting of Shankill Castle. The Festival is very much in keeping

with the Council’s objective to spread the economic benefit of tourism to rural Kilkenny”.

Owner of Shankill Castle Sybil Cope is delighted that the grounds of her family home have instigated so much fun and encouraged

creativity among hundreds of young children. “Yet again Beat has pulled off another wonderful Fairytale Festival at Shankill Castle and we looking forward to working with them in the future”.

Resident Artist and mum to Sybil, Elizabeth Cope also

immersed herself in all things “Fairytale” in the lead up, by presenting ‘how to draw’ tutorial videos produced by Beat which were shared across all of its multi platforms. The radio promotion which also invited older children to write short stories with

a ‘Fairytale’ theme received hundreds of entries from all five counties of the South East namely Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary. Many of the entries were on display for all to see at the festival on Sunday.

Final Word goes to Event planner Siobhan Flynn who came up with the original concept for the radio station to produce this type of event. She proudly points out “At Beat, we’re always pushing boundaries and with the Fairytale Festival, it was something different again that we could offer our valued listeners and hopefully attract some future listeners after so many 2-12 year olds had an absolute ball at the festival this year & last year!”

The Carlow native added that “it’s a huge undertaking for Beat, with every single person at the station drafted in to be involved in some shape or form so a sincere thank you to everyone who came along to support; we hope you found the experience as special as we did and we look forward to welcoming you back next year!” chirped Ms Flynn.

