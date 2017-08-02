Photo Gallery: Petmania, Kilkenny secures Guinness World Record for biggest dog biscuit cake ever

The world's largest dog biscuit cake was tucked in to by hundreds of hungry hounds at Petmania, Kilkenny last Saturday - marking the local firms’ 10th birthday.

The giant birthday cake, created by the nutritional staff at Red Mills was a big hit with all classes of canines.

Petmania marked their 10th birthday with a successful attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Biggest Cake for Dogs.

The existing record was set in 2011 to mark the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton weighing in at 68.45kgs. Petmania comfortably beat the record with a cake that was 100% edible by dogs, setting a new record of 91.8kg.

The cake was portioned into 450 slices and given to the dogs that came along to the party.

Marketing Manager for Petmania, Emily Miller, said “we had a fantastic day here in Kilkenny and it was a great opportunity for us to thank our customers for their support over the past 10 years and what better way to mark a landmark birthday like this one than attempting to break a Guinness World Record?”.