Kilkenny suffers another spate of illegal dumping

Freshford has again been hit by fly-tipping after a number of items were spotted around the town in the last 24 hours.

They included an opened bag of rubbish filled with plastic bottles and that was left next to a stream. The other appears to be a piece of fabric of some sort on a public bench beside a display of flowers.

In a post on its Facebook page today (Thursday), Freshford Tidy Towns said: "It is very disappointing and frustrating that rubbish has appeared again in our pretty village.

"The relevant authorities will be notified."

It's not the first time the town has been subjected to this type of behaviour with a "bag of dirty nappies" also illegally dumped recently.

Locals in the town have been putting in a big effort to get the place clean for the Tidy Towns competition.

They even built a fairy village.