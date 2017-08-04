Tour de Kilkenny takes place tomorrow with a new route added

The online registration for the Tour de Kilkenny has opened ahead of the cycle tomorrow (Saturday) with a new family route on offer.

Marble City Cyclers have announced that they will be hosting the ninth year of the Tour.

In the last eight years, Tour de Kilkenny has raised over €100,000 for charity and they hope that with your help, they hope to raise even more funds.

The Tour de Kilkenny is now running a 20km (or the junior 10k route for younger ones), 70km, 120km and 160km route and they're setting off at separate times.

All four routes will be leaving the Kilkenny Rugby Club on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny City with the 160km and 120km participants leaving together at 9am and the 70km participants leaving at 11am.

There is a route to cater for cyclists of all abilities meaning this is a great day out for the family, a group of friends or work colleagues.

The family 20km will leave at 11:30am.

Sign-on (which is obligatory, even for those who registered online) is opened at the Kilkenny Rugby Club from 7pm to 9pm on the night before the cycle, on the morning of the cycle – from 7:30am to 8:40am for 160km and 120km participants and until 10:45am for 70km and 20km participants.

You can register before the event Friday evening (7-9pm) or Saturday morning (7.30 – 8.40am and until 10.45am for 70km/20km routes).

All registrations take place in the Kilkenny Rugby Club on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny City.

On-the-day registration is also available.

Registration for the Tour is as follows:

110 and 160 km routes – €25 early bird (up to July 10th) – €30 online thereafter – €35 on the day

70 km route – €20 online – €25 on the day

20 km family route – €10 adult entry – €20 family entry (2 adults 2 children)