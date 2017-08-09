GALLERY: Kilmoganny "wedding of the year" ends after bride runs off with best man

A curious wedding took place in Kilmoganny over the weekend where a pregnant woman interrupted the service looking for the groom and the service ended with the best man going home with the bride.

The wacky wedding took place as part of the Kilmoganny August Weekend Festival and saw Delilah (played by Suzi Hickey) and Sam (played by Daniel Reid) get hitched.

One of the organisers, Alycia Kearney, says a “huge crowd” turned up for the mock ceremony in Dunphy’s pub.

She said: “It went off brilliantly. The groom was from a posh background and his party arrived in vintage cars. The bride was from a farming background and her side arrived on tractors and trailers. It was great, really funny.”

The service started off well with the groom walking up the aisle to the Bruno Mars’ hit, “Marry you,” in front of around 200 people.

The man who acted as the groom, Daniel Reid, was home in Kilmoganny on a five week holiday as he took a break from teaching English in Uganda and got roped into walking up the aisle.

After the “church service” there was an interval where those the congregation had a BBQ and a lovely meal. The second part of the show was for the speeches as the altar transformed into the wedding table.

Alycia said: “Gabriel (played by Gerry Carroll) was the best man and he acted like he was gay and loved the groom but the twist at the end was that the groom was gay and he wanted to go off with Delilah. Gabriel wanted the bride and he carried her out at the end of the show.”

There was also a pregnant woman who ran in during the service as the pair were making their vows and she was looking for the groom but was in the wrong church.

Other events over the festival weekend saw a celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Dunnamaggin’s first and only Senior Hurling Championship win.

The team of 1997 took to the field once more to take on Dunnamaggin’s 2017 team with the 1997 team coming out on top.

There was also a bouncy castle and a tug-of-war competition on the Sunday.

The festival kicked off with a 5km walk on the Saturday with great crowds in attendance “despite the weather”.