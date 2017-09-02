GALLERY: Classic display at Vintage Show

Kilkenny Motor Club held its annual family field day with a Classic and Vintage Show also on offer last Sunday at St James’s Park with around 3,000 people in attendance.

The event raised €16,000 last year with this year’s proceeds yet to be tallied but all monies will go to support SOS Kilkenny in their work with people with intellectual disabilities.

Organisers say it was a great day of entertainment for all the family with live music, bouncing castles, a dog show, BBQ, stalls and lots more on display.

PRO for the Kilkenny Motor Club, Brian Lacey, says the whole day went very well.

He said: “We had 700 exhibitors and we had a good crowd coming to look at them, a lot of people came for the weekend.”