Kilkenny Chamber launches Business Awards

If the attendance at the launch is an early indicator of what’s to come, then this year’s Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are sure to be a very special occasion.

Guest speakers helped kick off a promotional campaign with a priority of gaining submissions for awards from both industry and the general public.

The special luncheon event in Butler House on Tuesday followed the declaration that nominations are now being sought from businesses in Kilkenny to showcase their achievements across 20 varied award categories including Emerging New Business, Customer Service Excellence and Exporter of the Year.

The prestigious awards are free to enter and open to both members and non-members of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.

At the launch, Kilkenny Chamber announced State Street as the new sponsor for the awards programme.

Keynote speaker Cathal Smyth, Managing Director, Chief Administration Officer with State Street was in attendance to officially open the awards for 2017.

John Hurley, CEO of Kilkenny Chamber said: “We are delighted to have the support of State Street for the Kilkenny Business Awards 2017. State Street is renowned across the globe as a leader in business, spotting trends and fostering innovation. Likewise, the Kilkenny Business Awards sets out to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in Kilkenny. We are excited to be working closely with Cathal Smyth and his team to make these awards bigger and better than ever and we urge businesses throughout Kilkenny to put forth a nomination.”

Other speakers at the event included Chamber of Commerce President, Deirdre Shine, last year’s overall ‘Business of the Year’ award winner, Ned Nolan from Hermitage Genetics and Carmel Nolan, Sales & Marketing Manager, Kilkenny Civic Trust.

Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne along with Cathaoirleach David Fitzgerald and Mayor of Kilkenny Michael Doyle was also in attendance.

New category

A new category, Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), will be introduced for 2017. The award seeks to recognise the outstanding work of businesses that are committed to having a positive impact on communities throughout Kilkenny.

The CSR award is an opportunity for businesses to illustrate how they are giving back though their CSR achievements, volunteer programmes and environmental initiatives. The award is open to all businesses and non-profit organisations located or operating in the county of Kilkenny.

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, along with the main sponsor, State Street is encouraging businesses and individuals to nominate their own business or another local enterprise that is deserving of an award.

A simple nomination form can be downloaded from www.kilkennychamber.ie.

Nominations close on Monday, September 18; thereafter candidates will be required to put forward a full application.

A shortlist of finalists will be announced and go on to the interview round in early November.

The 20 category winners will be announced on Saturday, November 25 at the Chamber’s annual black-tie banquet and awards ceremony in Lyrath Estate Hotel along with the ‘Lifetime Achievement’, ‘Presidents’ and overall ‘Business of the Year’ award.