Gallery: Great fun at Kilkenny’s Pink Run
Good cause: A sum of €350,000 raised for breast cancer research
The weather didn’t dampen any spirits at the inaugural Great Pink Run in Kilkenny - with over 1,500 attending the event on the castle grounds in the heart of the city.
Olympic silver medallist, Sonia O’Sullivan, was on hand to lead the runners off as the rain came down last Sunday afternoon.
The Great Pink Run in Kilkenny was the first time the charity run took place at a location outside of Dublin.
Almost 6,000 passed the start line in Phoenix Park on Saturday with the Kilkenny run taking to the front on Sunday.
Breast Cancer Ireland - which raised in excess of €350,00 to support its pioneering research and awareness programmes nationally across both runs - is planning to extend the Great Pink Run to two new locations in 2018 and will announce the locations later in the year.
The event can be an emotional experience for those taking part in the 5km or the 10km.
A Wall of Support was on site for those to write up their reasons for doing the run or doting messages to deceased loved ones.
There was a friendly word of encouragement from the event’s devoted and supportive stewards around the course and
as the finish lines were reached, the sun came out and everyone was given a medal to remember the wonderful experience.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on