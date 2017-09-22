Picture Gallery: David Mullins cuts tape on new playground for Goresbridge kids

Last Sunday both the very young and the not so young gathered in Goresbridge to mark a remarkable community achievement - the opening of a new playground for the children of the village and beyond.

The new facility, situated at the back of the national school and off Church Street, has been universally accepted as a great addition to the town.

A local committee fund raised locally and with the financial support and backing of Kilkenny County Council, what was once a dream became reality this September.

The site was once part of the old Brigidine Convent, once a boarding school and then secondary school which exists no more. Yet sections of the site are being utilised by the parish - just like Ionad Dara and now the playground.

The official opening was conducted by champion jockey David Mullins. Chairman of the local playground committee David Holmes was MC at a reception in Ionad Dara where locals gathered for refreshments and Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, David Fitzgerald, praised the community spirit in the area.