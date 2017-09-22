Picture Gallery: David Mullins cuts tape on new playground for Goresbridge kids
Local hero was on hand for the occasion
Last Sunday both the very young and the not so young gathered in Goresbridge to mark a remarkable community achievement - the opening of a new playground for the children of the village and beyond.
The new facility, situated at the back of the national school and off Church Street, has been universally accepted as a great addition to the town.
A local committee fund raised locally and with the financial support and backing of Kilkenny County Council, what was once a dream became reality this September.
The site was once part of the old Brigidine Convent, once a boarding school and then secondary school which exists no more. Yet sections of the site are being utilised by the parish - just like Ionad Dara and now the playground.
The official opening was conducted by champion jockey David Mullins. Chairman of the local playground committee David Holmes was MC at a reception in Ionad Dara where locals gathered for refreshments and Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, David Fitzgerald, praised the community spirit in the area.
