Picture gallery: ETB celebrates Kilkenny's bright young minds at Student of the Year awards

Parents, friends and relatives joined Board members and staff of Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (ETB) to celebrate the work of students from its 13 schools across the two counties at its recent Student of the Year awards ceremony.

Director of Schools Eileen Curtis opened the proceedings on the evening by outlining that the Student of the Year Award is an annual event in the calendar and a means by which the ETB recognises the achievements of its students.

Each of the 13 schools had nominated a student whom they felt had made a significant difference to the life of their school. Ms Curtis explained that the selection process is never easy for schools and that each student nomination is all the more special because of this.

The awards are not just about academic achievement but also about the contribution which each student has made to the life of their school. The award recognises the student’s commitment and dedication, and their capacity to contribute to the extra-curricular life of the school. It celebrates their capacity to make a difference.

The school principals outlined the rich and varied achievements of the students and the contribution they had made during their school journey. Chairman of Kilkenny and Carlow ETB Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere presented each of the students with a specially commissioned medal to mark their achievements.

Ms Curtis congratulated each one of the students.

“You are all role models who represent that which is best in all our schools,” she told one group.

“Having listened to all the citations I’m sure everyone will agree that you are young people to be proud of, young people full of hope and promise. Each one of you is about to author your own story – a story that will be special and unique and that’s because each one of you is special and unique.”

She hailed the students as leaders of the future, encouraged them to continue to set high standards, and wished them well in their future studies and in their lives.

The evening was a fitting celebration for the students and their families and was an opportunity for Kilkenny and Carlow ETB to mark their individual contributions to school life.