Picture Gallery: Friends and loved ones remembered at Paddleathon on the River Nore

The inaugural Paddleathon, organised by the Nore Dragon Paddlers to kickstart Breast Cancer Awareness Month was a roaring success.

Paddlers from all over the country attended the event and there was a positive and uplifting atmosphere on the banks of the River Nore throughout the day-long event last Sunday.

The Celebration of Life and Rememberance was an occasion both to showcase dragon paddling and also to remember and give space to the memories of paddlers who have passed on.

Music was played during a poignant flower ceremony when flowers were scattered on the river in a moving tribute to friends, family and fellow paddlers who have died.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the event also served to raise awareness of this and the fact that one out of ten women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Furthermore, by 2020 one person out of two will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime.

For more on the Nore Dragon Paddlers see www.facebook.com/

noredragon paddlers