Picture Gallery: Goods of Kilkenny celebrates 90 years

A fabulous day of fun and fashion marked 90 years of business for Goods on High Street on Thursday.

Customers were treated to give aways, make up demonstrations, fashion shows and expert talks as part of the celebrations.

Blogger and former Rose Sinéad de Butléir was on hand to share her wealth of fashion knowledge and there were in-store fashion shows as well as birthday cake and workshops and demonstrations.

"I was delighted to be asked in to Goods Department store last week! They have a huge array of clothing brands to choose from all ages and to suit all budgets.

“As well as this you can avail of their gorgeous cosmetics counter, get your nails and brows done while you shop! Not to mention their lingerie and shoes department.

“ I’d like to congratulate Heidi, her family and the amazing team and staff in Goods Kilkenny, 90 years in business is beyond doubt a huge achievement,” she said.

Goods was founded by Harry Good in 1927. In the 1960s, his son, Vivian joined the business and now there is a third generation of the Goods family working in the store.