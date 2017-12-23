Breaking: Car catches fire at McDonald's Kilkenny

Kilkenny firefighters are battling a blaze which has broken out at McDonalds on the Hebron Road in Kilkenny - caused by a car catching fire.

Initial reports state that the car caught fire at the drive thru this Saturday evening. Staff immediately evacuated customers and moved everybody to a safe distance.

The local fire brigade are attending, and the fire has disrupted traffic in the area, just off the ring road around the city. Gardai are also at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries at present.

Pictures by Pat Moore.