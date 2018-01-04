Gallery: Hundreds take part in Ballyragget tractor run

The second annual Light Up The Night North Kilkenny Truck & Tractor Run across North-East Kilkenny took place on New Year’s Eve.

Last year’s event was very successful and the progressive organisers hope to build on that momentum in their ongoing quest of highlighting suicide awareness.

A great crowd turned up to see the trucks and tractors set off from Castle Street with great fanfare and flashing lights.

This year’s event - which again highlighted Suicide Awareness - was an outstanding success once more for the local community.

An impressive 322 vehicles (238 tractors and 84 trucks) travelled on three different routes which began and ended in Ballyragget.

The organisers wish to thank most sincerely all who helped, donated or contributed to the event which once again illuminated the skies over Ballymartin and Gathabawn.

A big thank you also goes to John and Marie Holland and Larry O’Reilly for the use of their premises. There are more pictures on page 20.