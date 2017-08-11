GALLERY: Family fun day bursting with activities from boxing to mobile farms

There was even a balloon modelling event.

The Mill Family Resource Centre’s annual family fun day took place on Sunday, July 23.

This event supports the counselling services in the centre for Urlingford and the surrounding areas.

It was an afternoon of all kinds of everything with lots of stalls and activities which included: face painting, balloon modelling, guess how many sweets and a candy cart.

Other attractions included Maloney’s Mobile Farm, Urlingford Fire Brigade, Military History Club and Urlingford Boxing Club.

Story telling was by Mer Beehan and there was a bouncy castle which was donated by Donal Webster.

Music was provided by the King family. Organisers said: “A big thanks to all the staff and volunteers who were a great help and brought everything together on the day.”