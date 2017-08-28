GALLERY: Gowran's fantastic festival leaves music lovers wanting more

The crowds defied the wind and the rain at Gowran Park on Sunday for a fantastic day out of music, dancing and entertainment.

A host of stars took the stage throughout the day, opening with Matthew Connemara at lunchtime, and rounding things off with a fantastic set from headliner Mike Denver.

The full gamut of the racecourse’s facilities were available on the day, including the fantastic rooftop restaurant. Festival-goers were also able to enjoy the multitude of fast food, barbeque, sandwiches, other vendors to chase away the damp.

Gowran Park’s three outdoor stands also came in handy, providing some comfort and seating for visitors to duck the showers and enjoy the music. One of the festival highlights was undoubtedly the huge dance floor which was busy throughout the day with line dancing and toe tapping well into the evening.

The family-oriented event was part of a fundraising initiative on the part of Young Irelands GAA Club. In recent years, the club made the decision to relocate to a fantastic new facility at the heart of the village, complete with two pitches, a walking track, clubhouse, and more.

Here’s hoping the event will return next year! Well done to all involved in making it happen.