Photo Gallery: All the pictures from Kilkenny Senior Forum AGM and age-friendly event

Hundreds of older people gathered in the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny on Friday for a day of discussion, information, lunch, and music as part of Kilkenny Seniors Forum AGM.

Proceedings were opened by Minister of State John Paul Phelan, while other speakers included Pat McLoughlin, Chair of Alzheimer’s Soceity of Ireland; Deirdre Dunne, from the St Luke’s steering group; and Seamus Nugent, KRSP.

Local businesses, groups, Gardaí and organisations had viewing and information stands to display their goods and services.

Attendees also enjoyed a three-course meal, while local musician John Travers then had everyone on their feet with music, songs and games, making it a day to remember.

