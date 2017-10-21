Gallery: Honouring top Business grades for Kilkenny students

Students from seven local secondary schools were present at a special ceremony last week at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) in association with the Business Studies Teachers Association of Ireland (BSTAI).

The ceremony celebrates and recognises excellence in Junior Certificate Business Studies, by honouring secondary school students in the south-east region who received an A grade in Junior Certificate Higher level Business Studies this year.

The ceremony, now in its 13th year, took place on October 10 at the WIT Arena on WIT’s West Campus, Carriganore, Waterford.

Close to 220 students from 46 schools in the region attended the awards ceremony with their parents, business studies teachers and school principals.

The Chairman of BSTAI Pat Younger and President of WIT Prof Willie Donnelly presented students with a scroll/certificate of achievement, and Business teachers received recognition plaques.

Dr Thomas O’Toole, Head of School (Dean) of the School of Business at WIT said the ceremony recognised students’ excellence, while also giving them an opportunity to view the modern campus and facilities at WIT.

“In time we hope to welcome these students back to WIT as undergraduates in one of our many business courses,” he said.

Well done to all who received awards.