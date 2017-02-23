Relive a glorious day for Thomastown United as the Blues beat Shamrock Rovers

It was a beautiful day for the Blues as Thomastown United capped a dream day by beating Shamrock Rovers in the Leinster Senior Cup on Saturday.

United welcomed their visitors, who were dubbed the 'Manchester United of Ireland' to United Park for their fourth round Cup clash. More than 1,200 people flocked to the ground for the game, which was settled thanks to Stephen Connolly's injury-time goal.

The game was a huge success for United, who turned the day into a community celebration.