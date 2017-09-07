Picture Gallery: Kilkenny team of 1992/93 honoured at Croke Park

Kilkenny's All-Ireland winning teams of 1992 and 1993 were honoured at Croke Park last Sunday - marking 25 years since the county under the guidance of the late Ollie Walsh won the All-Ireland.

Kilkenny defeated Cork in the ‘92 decider and beat Galway in ‘93 .

Invited to the event were players, management and representatives of those no longer with us.

The families of player Anthony Prendergast, team manager Ollie Walsh and county board secretary Ted Carroll, were represented.

Bill Hennessy, the tigerish Tullaroan hurler, returned from Australia to be present at the reunion of the players.

By all accounts, it was a very special occasion for the players and their families as they were guests of Cumann Luthcleas Gael on the day of the All-Ireland final.

The panel of players who represented Kilkenny in those championship winning years were - Michael Walsh, Eddie O’Connor, Pat Dwyer, Liam Simpson, Liam Walsh, Pat O'Neill, Willie O'Connor, Michael Phelan, Bill Hennessy, Liam McCarthy, John Power, D.J. Carey, Eamon Morrissey, Liam Fennelly, Jamsie Brennan, Adrian Ronan, Paul Phelan, Christy Hefferenan, Richie Power, Dermot Lawlor, Tom Murphy, Joe Walsh, Michael Morrissey, Charlie Carter, Pat Hoban, Liam Keoghan, P.J.Delaney, Anthony Prendergast (R.I.P) who was represented by his son Brian, Eamon Holland, Briain Ryan, Matty Walsh, Ray Heffernan.

The management was

Ollie Walsh (R.I.P.), Mick O'Flynn, Tom Ryan, Pat Aylward, Nickey Brennan (County Chairperson Selector) and Ted Carroll (R.I.P.)