Camogie All-Stars - Honours for Kilkenny's fab four

Hard work on the field of play was rewarded as four Kilkenny senior camogie players were named in this year’s All-Stars team.

The quartet - Catherine Foley, Anne Dalton, Meighan Farrell and Katie Power - picked up individual honours after a mixed season for the Cats. Kilkenny successfully defended their National League title, but were denied a double when they lost to Cork in the All-Ireland final. The Munster side had eight players on this year’s All-Stars team. Galway received two awards, Dublin completing the line-up with one award.

It was a first award for Catherine Foley, who took the honour for full-back. Foley, who plays for Windgap, won an Intermediate Soaring Star award in 2014.

Anne Dalton was the next to scoop an All-Star for Kilkenny, earning the plaudits for her performances at centre-back throughout the campaign. It was the St Lachtain’s player’s fifth time to receive an All-Star.

It was a good month for midfielder Meighan Farrell, who added her second All-Star to the senior county title she won with Thomastown. Only one Kilkenny forward made the All-Stars team. That was Piltown’s Katie Power, who is now a three-time winner.

This year’s All-Stars team will play their 2016 counterparts in an exhibition match in Madrid later this month.