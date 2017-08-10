Picture Gallery: Kilkenny Alternative Arts exhibition at The Goods Shed

A wonderful selection of art is currently exhibiting at The Goods Shed at MacDonagh Junction as part of Alternative Kilkenny Arts.

Participating artists include Liselott Olofsson, Larry Fogg, Eoghan Kealy, Desiree Holden, Rachel Burke, David Bergin, Mary Butler, Alan Raggett, Cartoon Saloon, Edelle Nolan, Brigid Teehan, Ian Mannion and Darren Caffrey. The exhibition was opened by Tomm Moore of Cartoon Saloon and runs until August 20.

Two exhibitions “Materials & the Object” and “Sea of Cortez” are both taking place in the Goods Shed Market and Kilkenny Photographic Society Exhibition takes place in Workhouse Square from August 11 to 20. For more see www.akafringe.com