St Patrick’s Brass Band return to the scene of many triumphs, with friends

In its twenty-three year history, the Watergate Theatre has seen its fair share of artists perform.

It’s fair to say that many hundred bands have graced the stage and indeed in various shapes and sizes: quartets, trios, duets and indeed soloists.

To choose which was the best would be a difficult task. However, mention St. Patrick’s Brass and Reed Band and people’s eyes light up. There is something extra special about the village based band that sparks warmth among its Kilkenny following.

And the good news is that they are to give an extra special performance at the Watergate Theatre in March. Joining St Patrick’s Brass and Reed band will be the Hall Royd Band from Shipley in west Yorkshire and also a special appearance by Kilkenny and District Pipe Band.

To top it all off, a 32- strong band from the Black Forest area of Germany will entertain the audience. Stadmusik will perform for the first section of the show and one would imagine that lovers of brass music are in for a royal treat as the German troupe take to the stage.