MacDonagh Junction showcasing winners from PPAI National Photography Competition

Gillian Mooney

Reporter:

Gillian Mooney

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

MacDonagh Junction showcasing winners from PPAI National Photography Competition

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre is showcasing the winner from the Press Photographers Association of Ireland.

The awards, which are open to members of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland, celebrate the very best of Irish press photography. This stunning collection of images  features nine categories; news, daily life & people, nature & the environment, politics, sports action, sports feature, portrait, art & entertainment and reportage. The winning photographs are on display until 28th May.

Award winning photographer Robbie Reynolds will hold a masterclass in the Centre for aspiring photographers on Saturday 27th May at 2pm . Places are limited so to register your interest please email info@macdonaghjunction.comor call 056-7777600”

  