MacDonagh Junction showcasing winners from PPAI National Photography Competition
MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre is showcasing the winner from the Press Photographers Association of Ireland.
The awards, which are open to members of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland, celebrate the very best of Irish press photography. This stunning collection of
Award winning photographer Robbie Reynolds will hold a masterclass in the Centre for aspiring photographers on Saturday 27th May at
