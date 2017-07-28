Wexford woman Anastasia tries to capture the ‘isness ’of landscape - soon coming to Kilkenny

One of Ireland's most original painters will exhibit in Kilkenny next month.

West Cork Artist, Anastasia (Ana) O'Donoghue Healy is no stranger to the city and has strong links with Gowran.

She makes a welcome return for the Kilkenny Arts Festival.

She will exhibit as part of the St Mary’s Art and Craft Collective at The Mother of Fair Love School, James Street, Kilkenny from August 11 to 20.

To quote Louis le Brocquy; ‘painting is a secret logic of the imagination’.

In Anastasia’s attempt to explain her logic she says her paintings capture another way of seeing and this becomes apparent when you view her work. I have always thought her portraits are mystical but it is her landscapes which have caught the imagination of the public.

Her work is informed as much by her journey to painting as by her growing interest in awareness consciousness and the writings of Eckhart Tolle.

She says her paintings aspire to capture the ‘isness’ of the landscape as she responds intuitively to her experience of it. She records this response by her use of colour and mark making.

Anastasia believes by investing in the art of living she is also investing in how she sees, what she sees and in how she responds to her way of seeing.

Anastasia has had her paintings shortlisted in the National Open Art Competition between the UK and Ireland in 2015 and again in 2016.

This year’s NOA competition judging panel for the 2017 is chaired by Hughie O'Donoghue.