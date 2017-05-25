Kilkenny trio find winning combination in Leinster

Three Kilkenny athletes made sure their trip to Navan was a fruitful one as they competed in the Leinster combined events championships.

With each of the athletes competing in two track events and three field events, all three made the podium in their respective events on Saturday.

It was a great day for St Joseph’s athlete Evan O’Toole, who won gold in the boys’ under-14 pentathlon. He scored a winning total of 2,726pts across the high jump, long jump, shot-put, 75m hurdles and 800m.

Competing in the boys’ under-15 pentathlon Jordan Knight (Thomastown) scored 2,535pts to secure third place and the bronze medal. In the senior women’s pentathlon Sinead McDonough (Kilkenny City Harriers - KCH) scored 2,716pts to win the silver medal.

INTERNATIONAL

Kilkenny will be represented at the world 24-hour championships will be held in Belfast on July 1 and 2. With 400 athletes from around 40 nations participating, Tullaroan AC’s Catherine Guthrie has been selected on the Irish women’s team. It is a proud achievement for Guthrie, who will make her international debut at the Victoria Park venue.

Meanwhile Sophie Becker (St Joseph’s) has been selected by Athletics Leinster for the Irish team that will participate in the CSIT World Sports Games in Latvia.

Sophie will compete in the 200m and 400m events at the games, which will be held in Riga from June 13 to 18. Part of a team of 12 athletes, Sophie and her colleagues were selected in order to gain experience of international competition at an important stage in their careers.

KCH athletes having fun at the Kilkenny Athletics Track & Field Championships. Picture: Michael Brophy



The World Sports Games (WSG) are an international major event, featuring up to 8,000 participants. Held every two years there is a full list of competitive and non-competitive sports, as well as cultural exchange and fun events.

Elsewhere St Joseph’s club member Damian Blocki, representing Poland, competed at the 20k European Cup Race Walk in the Czech Republic. He was just outside the qualifying time for the World Championship, setting a new personal best of 1:23:28.

Eoin Everard (KCH) had a fast time on Thursday, running 3.41 for 1,500m at the USATF Distance Classic in Los Angeles.

The race was won by Olympic 1,500m champion Matthew Centrowitz, but Everard’s time put him in the top 10 European performances for 2017.

LEINSTER RELAYS

Teams from Gowran, St Joseph’s, St Senan’s and KCH travelled to Leixlip on Sunday to compete in the Leinster juvenile 4x100m relay championships. All teams gave a good account of themselves, with KCH and St Joseph’s bringing home medals.

The KCH juvenile teams had a good day with gold medals going to their boys’ under-9, under-10 and girls’ under-13 teams. Their boys’ under-12 and girls’ under-9 teams won silver while there were bronze medals for the boys’ under-11 and under-13 teams.

There were bronze medals for St Joseph’s as well. Their girls’ under-14 and under-15 teams also won bronze.

RESULTS

Kilkenny results, Leinster juvenile 4x100m relay championships:

Girls’ U-9: 2 KCH, 6 Gowran, 7 St Joseph’s. Boys’ U-9: 1 KCH, 6 Gowran.

Girls’ U-10: 6 KCH, 10 St Joseph’s, 11 Gowran. Boys’ U-10: 1 KCH, 8 St Joseph’s, 17 Gowran.

Girls’ U-11: 13 St Joseph’s, 15 Gowran, 20 KCH. Boys’ U-11: 3 KCH, 8 St Joseph’s, 13 Gowran, 14 Gowran.

Girls’ U-12: 10 KCH, 12 St Joseph’s. Boys’ U-12: 2 KCH , 7 St Senan’s, 13 Gowran.

Girls’ U-13: 1 KCH, 10 Gowran, 14 St Joseph’s. Boys’ U-13: 3 KCH, 10 St Joseph’s, 14 Gowran.

Girls’ U-14: 3 St Joseph’s, 4 KCH. Boys’ U-14: 4 KCH, 7 St Joseph’s.

Girls’ U-15: 3 St Joseph’s, 7 Gowran. Boys’ U-15: 4 St Joseph’s.

SCHOOLS

Top class results were the order of the weekend for Kilkenny athletes competing in the Munster and Leinster schools track and field championships.

At the Leinster championships there were gold medals for Aine Kirwan in the junior 1,500m and Ciara Deely in the senior 400m.

Track gold in the intermediate boys category went to Nicky Connolly in the walk and Adam Fitzpatrick in the 3,000m.

Bronze medal winners at the Leinster championships included intermediate athletes Annie McEvoy in the 3,000m, Shay McEvoy in the 1,500m and Kate Cullen in the hammer. James O’Neill won bronze in the senior discus.

Tara Ramasawmy was the runaway winner of the under-16 mile at the Munster championships, setting a new championship record.

Silver medals went to Peter Dunne won silver in the junior high jump and to seniors Jack Manning (400m) and Rory Lodge (800m). Sophie Jackman won bronze in the 300m hurdles.

RESULTS

Kilkenny results, Munster and Leinster schools track and field championships:

Minor girls - 100m: 4 Katie Taylor. 1,100m: 6 Eleanor Godden. Shot-put: 6 Eve O’Dwyer.

Junior girls - 1,500m: 1 Aine Kirwan. 200m: 4 Jennifer Leahy. High jump: 4 Jennifer Leahy. Hammer: 2 Eadaoin Coady. 800m: 7 Clodagh Monahan (Munster).

Junior boys - High jump: 2 Peter Dunne.

Munster girls - U-16 mile: 1 Tara Ramasawmy.

Intermediate girls - 800m: 5 Ella Richardson. 1,500m: 4 Ella Richardson. 3,000m: 3 Annie McEvoy. Hammer: 3 Kate Cullen, 5 Therese Kelly. 300m hurdles: 3 Sophie Jackman (Munster).

Intermediate boys - High jump: 4 Rory MacGabhann. Walk: 1 Nicky Connolly. 1,500m: 3 Shay McEvoy. 3000m: 1 Adam Fitzpatrick;

Senior girls - 100m: 4 Leah Raggett. 400m: 1 Ciara Deely. 800m: 4 Annie O’Connor. Discus: 4 Emma Kelly. Long jump: 4 Martyna Balcer.

Senior boys - 400m: 2 Jack Manning. 800m: 2 Rory Lodge. Discus: 3 James O’Neill.

CHALLENGE

Mick Johnson (Gowran) and Adele Walsh (St Senan’s) were the top finishers in the Stoneyford 10k Challenge on Sunday. The annual event is a fundraiser for Stoneyford NS.

FIXTURES

The third round of the county track and field championships will be held at Scanlon Park on Friday from 6.30pm. There will be hurdles and 1,500m events and 4x400m relays for juvenile athletes on the track along with 3k races for junior, senior and masters athletes.

Field events will include javelin and high jump for seniors and juniors along with girls’ discus and boys’ shot-put and triple jump events.