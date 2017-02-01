Taxback Group launches Health and Wellbeing for staff

This week, The Taxback Group globally launched GroupLife, their brand new health and wellbeing program for staff!

All across The Taxback Group's 33 offices in over 20 countries, employee engagement is paramount.

With numerous charity, social, and professional events happening all year-round, the new GroupLife program seeks to bring everything together, streamlining and improving all the great activity that takes place with staff each and every day.

To launch this new program, they held their annual Health & Wellbeing week, packed with tonnes of various activities to promote healthy minds, healthy bodies, and healthy worklife balance.

Throughout the course of the week they held information sessions across a wide variety of topics, hosting Sharon O' Gorman from Cois Nore Cancer Services, Craig McInerney from FFS, Liam Nagle from FlyeFit Ranelagh, and Gerry Grehan (Performance Coach). And not forgetting their HR Director, Stephen Hickey, too, who gave a hugely motivating talk on Mental Fitness!

And of course, who could forget their Team Rowing Challenge. 9 teams of 4 were pitted against each other as they put the rowing machine (kindly donated by Hotel Kilkenny) through it’s paces for some great prizes. Congratulations to Ian Hayes and Rebecca Callanan for their record times, and to the winning PayToStudy team too!

Of course, their GroupLife program is for life, not just for January, so keep an eye out for more updates throughout the year. To be a part of it, check out their vacancies at www.taxbackcareers.com!

In what's been an incredibly positive start to the year for The Taxback Group, the launch of this new health and wellbeing program comes alongside the recent launch of a new employee recognition program and increased energy in their CSR program which celebrates it's 10th anniversary this year.

Following on from being named as a Great Place To Work in 2016, The Taxback Group have built upon their positive foundations to really stand out as one of the regions top employers.