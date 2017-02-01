MacDonagh Junction seeking old photographs for display

As part of planned celebrations to mark 10 years in business, Marion Acreman, Centre Manager is asking the public to submit photos of the site or people connected to the site.

The photos chosen will be displayed later in the year as part of a public exhibition. The photos can depict any era and the centre is very interested in the story behind the photos so a few short words should accompany each submission.

Photos and text should be submitted to Marion Acreman, Centre Management Suite, MacDonagh Junction, Hebron Road, Kilkenny or scanned and emailed to marionj@macdonaghjunction.com

Every effort will be made to return original photos, please include contact details and return address.