Lyrath to sponsor RDS event

Lyrath Estate Hotel has just announced its sponsorship of the RDS Members’ Networking Series for 2017.

The RDS Business Networking Breakfasts take place once a month during spring and autumn, with a total of eight events per annum. These business networking events provide continuing professional development opportunities for RDS business and corporate members.

Speaking on the new sponsorship, Peter Wilson, general manager at Lyrath Estate said “This is a great opportunity for Lyrath Estate and we are really looking forward to this partnership with the RDS and developing our relationship with the business community of the RDS and the Dublin market. The synergy between the two brands will work really well and the prospect of developing this more for 2017 is something we can’t wait to see where is brings us.”