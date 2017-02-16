It's a Home Brew for Bobby Kerr as Insomnia opens in Kilkenny

Insomnia Coffee Company has opened in Market Cross Shopping Centre..

This is the first Insomnia Coffee Shop to open in Kilkenny, and it’s a home city opening for Insomnia Coffee Chairman Bobby Kerr

Insomnia Coffee Company has become an iconic Irish brand and is well known to coffee lovers across the country offering hot beverages, sandwiches and snacks.

The company which started in 1997 has grown rapidly and now has over 140 stores including 10 stores in the UK.

Speaking about the opening, Bobby Kerr Chairman of Insomnia, who’s dad Bobby Kerr Senior owned and ran the Newpark Hotel for over 40 years said “I am delighted to open in Kilkenny, it’s a very special opening for me. Great coffee and great shopping under one roof is a winning formula for customers.”

The hotel was in the family for 48 years and sold by Bobby in 2007.

The store itself provides a spacious and cosy seating area, offering customers a chance to unwind after a long day’s shopping in the centre. It has a contemporary feel, ample seating options and decor to match to enhance customers shopping experience. The store will also provide employment for six new members of staff.

Bobby Kerr “Sorry it’s taken me so long to open in my home city. We look forward to welcoming customers to our store and are confident they will enjoy this new addition to the shopping centre.”