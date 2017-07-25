Kilkenny Petmania: Party time as Petmania celebrates 10 years at the top

Petmania will celebrate their 10th birthday on July 29 with a big birthday party for dogs - with a twist!

They will attempt to gain a place in the history books with an official Guinness World Record Attempt – for the biggest cake for canines in the world!

The current record stands at 68.45kg and was created to celebrate the marriage of Prince William to Kate Middleton. Petmania has teamed up with Connolly’s Redmills and Premium Canine and will have the record breaking cake at the official birthday party at their flagship store in Killkenny Retail Park on Saturday July 29 - and dog owners can bring along their pets for a piece.

Marketing Manager for Petmania, Emily Miller said “Part of the rules of achieving our Guinness World Record is that we need to give our cake away – so we’re calling on all the dogs in Kilkenny and beyond to come along and enjoy a slice of the cake.”

