Kilkenny Appointments: Top law firm Matheson now has three Cats as partners

As leading Irish law firm Matheson opens its new office in San Francisco at the heart of the tech ecosystem on the US West Coast, two Kilkenny lawyers have received senior appointments in the firm’s technology practice. Deirdre Kilroy (above) joins the firm on August 1 as Head of Intellectual Property and partner at the firm. Deirdre is recognised as one of Ireland’s leading intellectual property law, technology and data privacy specialists. Deirdre holds a BCL and LLM from University College Dublin. She is the daughter of John and Teresa Kilroy, Bennettsbridge. Chris Bollard (Below) joins the firm on August 1 as a partner and will lead the firm’s new San Francisco office together with West Coast Head Partner, Mark O’Sullivan. Mr Bollard is a recognised expert in IT law, data privacy, e-commerce and intellectual property and attended Stanford University Law School. He is the son of Phillippa and Kieran Bollard, Kieran Street, Kilkenny.

They join the Matheson team and another Kilkenny person who is a very experienced partner at the firm, Elizabeth Grace, daughter of Betty and the late Tom Manning.