Ambassador encourages closer links for Chamber

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce welcomed UK Ambassador Robin Barnett to the city this week at a special meeting held with the high ranking diplomat.

Ambassador Barnett was in the city attending the British Irish Parliamentary Assembly meeting which was being held in the Newpark Hotel.

He broke away from his busy schedule to meet with Chamber and was welcomed by President Deirdre Shine and members of the chamber exeuctive.

The majority of the discussion that took place centred around Brexit and the opportunity of local firms to benefit.

A number of areas were discussed including agri-business and financial services - both sectors where Kilkenny is strong.

CEO of the Chamber John Hurley referred to a recent Fintech exhibition. Also the impact of Brexit on Kilkenny's popularity as a tourist destination was also discussed.

Both the Ambassador and Chamber agreed that Kilkenny has incredible potential to build partnerships with business in the United Kingdom which can only be of benefit to both parties - both prior to and after Brexit.

Vice President of the Chamber Marion Acreman also gave a presentation to the Ambassador on the Famine exhibition at MacDonagh junction and the history of the workhouses.