Search for best Young Entrepeneur in Ireland begins

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald T.D. and Minister of State for Business, Pat Breen T.D., have launched the national search to find Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneurs of 2018 (IBYE) through the Local Enterprise Offices.

The competition is open to people between the ages of 18 and 35 with an innovative business idea, new start-up or established business.

The closing date to enter this year’s competition is Friday, 29th September, 2017 and there is a €50,000 county investment fund on offer to local winners and runners-up in Kilkenny

“ Last year, 450 young entrepreneurs all over the country benefitted from these business supports , so the rewards are there for participants, as well as for the winners. Taking part in IBYE will help Ireland’s young entrepreneurs move their businesses to the next level with the support of their Local Enterprise Office, whatever stage their business is at,” said Fiona Deegan, local Head of Enterprises at Kilkenny LEO.