The Hub, Kilkenny chosen as venue for first Energy Now Expo in Ireland

Kilkenny’s The Hub has been selected as the host venue for the first-ever Energy Expo Now Ireland - a show that has been designed to introduce Irish farmers and landowners to the benefits and cost-savings that can be derived from renewable technologies.

Taking place on the 25th and 26th October 2017, the two-day event is expected to attract over 800 visitors, who will meet with companies in the renewables sector including VG Energy, Hegan Biomass, the Solar Planet Team, Biotech Energy Systems and many more.

Organised by Renewable Energy Events Ltd – one of the UK’s foremost experts in renewables events for farmers, the company selected Kilkenny for its launch location due to the quality of the venue.

David Jacobmeyer, Event Director of Energy Now Expo Ireland, explains: “When we first explored launching an event in Ireland, Dublin was the obvious choice, however, after being recommended a visit to The Hub in Kilkenny, it was clear that this multi-purpose venue in the South East would be the perfect location for our first show.

“Our show is aimed at farmers and landowners, and as the South East is one of the most popular areas for wind and solar technologies, in addition to Kilkenny’s excellent transport links, we’re confident that hundreds of visitors will attend the show, and that for exhibitors, The Hub will provide the perfect setting for an excellent two days.”

More than 70 exhibitors are expected, and visitors to the event can also attend the Energy Now Expo Ireland Conference, which will feature a stellar line-up of experts, delivering the latest information on developments in the Irish renewable energy sector.

David Jacobmeyer adds: “Ireland is considered as one of the most promising European markets for renewables in the years ahead, especially as we approach 2020, when Ireland has a target of producing at least 16% of its energy from renewable sources.

“New Government subsidies, coupled with prices reductions in renewables technology, have made renewable technologies a very attractive option for landowners, who can reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, whilst diversifying their income streams from the generation of clean energy.

From subsidies to outlining the benefits of various technologies, and hearing first-hand from farmers who have already incorporated green technologies into their business, visitors to Energy Now Expo Ireland will gain insight into how they can increase income, decrease energy bills and reduce their carbon emissions.

Conference speakers include James Murphy from the Irish Farmers’ Union, Barry Caslin from Teagasc, Michael McCarthy from the Irish Solar Energy Association and PJ McCarthy from the Renewable Gas Forum Ireland. Over the two days seminars topics will include ‘Finance and the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI)’, ‘Living with renewables’, ‘Selling the power you produce’ and ‘The future of grid services and the role of energy storage’.

David Jacobmeyer from Energy Now Expo Ireland concludes: “We’re hoping that visitors will leave the event with an understanding of how sustainable technologies can benefit their farms and land, what grants are available, and how by investing in green technologies, they can save thousands of euro on their utility costs.”

Providing practical guidance to farmers and landowners, Energy Now Expo Ireland is taking place on 25th & 26th October 2017 at The Hub at Cillin Hill, Kilkenny.

To register visit www.energynowexpo-ireland

.com Admission is free for visitors who pre-register on the website and members of the IFA can gain access to the Conference free-of-charge. Conference and Exhibition tickets are priced at €99.