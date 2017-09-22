Kilkenny seminar hears - ‘Passion is the secret of success for your small businesses’

This was a piece of advice given by the panel of entrepreneurs speaking at the “Supports & Funding Opportunities for Start-Up Business Seminar held in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny on Thursday last.

The Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny as part of their First Stop Shop initiative with the support of the Enterprise Europe Network created an opportunity to have various agencies with a remit for enterprise development come together in the one location to outline their services.

Agencies present included Enterprise Ireland, Intreo, Revenue, Companies Registration Office, Workplace Relations Commission, Food Safety Authority of Ireland, Patents Office, Health and Safety Authority, New Frontiers Programme, Kilkenny Leader Partnership, South East Business Innovation Centre and the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland.

The Local Enterprise Office also encourages entrepreneurs in raising alternative funding sources, for small businesses. This includes supporting small businesses to make funding applications to Micro-Finance Ireland (MFI) and to the St Canice’s Kilkenny Credit Union Smart Option Loan Scheme who are both present as were representatives from Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks.

It was also an opportunity to meet the fellow entrepreneurs who have kindly agreed to participate and share their real life experiences, the challenges and the opportunities that have presented. MC for the event was entrepreneur John Purcell, KCLR96Fm and Purcell Masterson. The panel of entrepreneurs comprised of Liam Walsh, Director of Peter Walsh & Sons; a family run manufacturing business specialising in school and office furniture based in Threecastles, Co Kilkenny, Anne Barber, from the award winning retail outlet, Butterslip on Rose Inn Street here in Kilkenny, Rory Gannon, owner and part of the Cakeface team who told us about how they have achieved a lifetime ambition of setting up their own artisian patisserie business in Irishtown, Kilkenny and Blaine Doyle, GLowDx originally from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny and previous winner of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur Competition – a national competition co-ordinated by the Local Enterprise Offices for young entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 who have a business idea or are already in business.

The IBYE 2018 competition is currently open for applications with the deadline for entries Friday 29th September so enter now.

Speaking at the event Liam Walsh, Peter Walsh & Sons advised that “passion is one the key ingredients in helping you to drive your business and make it successful Also taking time out to look at the overall strategic aspects of the business rather than being focused on the operational side is key to driving your business forward and the focus must by on sales”. This was reiterated by the panel who also advised that it all takes time and that small incremental changes can make huge differences to the bottom line in terms of profitability.

There are lots of different supports available for Irish start-ups and small businesses but it can be difficult to find the right support for you. This was an opportunity to might out more about what is on offer and what supports could possibly apply to your business to assist in its growth and development. The Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny provides a range of complementary supports to support people who want to start up or grow a business. The initial "First Stop Shop" service where individuals can receive advice on the steps involved in setting up a business should be consider by potential entrepreneurs and start-up businesses.