Kilkenny Chamber meets with Irish Water

Brian Keyes

Reporter:

Brian Keyes

Kilkenny Chamber recently met with Irish Water on a number of issues including water infrastructure development.


Chamber President Deirdre Shine said; “the briefing enabled the Chamber to learn about the business opportunities that a robust water infrastructure will bring to the area.”
“The adequate provision of water has been a challenge facing the business community. Irish Water has ensured that vital infrastructure projects have commenced.” Darragh Murphy Irish Water Business Communications manager also addressed the meeting.