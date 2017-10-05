Kilkenny Chamber meets with Irish Water
Irish Water visits Kilkenny Chamber
Kilkenny Chamber recently met with Irish Water on a number of issues including water infrastructure development.
Chamber President Deirdre Shine said; “the briefing enabled the Chamber to learn about the business opportunities that a robust water infrastructure will bring to the area.”
“The adequate provision of water has been a challenge facing the business community. Irish Water has ensured that vital infrastructure projects have commenced.” Darragh Murphy Irish Water Business Communications manager also addressed the meeting.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on