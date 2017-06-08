Callan Notes Kilkenny

bridge NOTES

With Kay Molloy

Abbey Bridge Club

28 March. 7 Table Howell. 1. Kathleen O’Neill, Kathleen O’Shaughnessy. 2. Catherine Hegarty, Miriam Whelan. 3. Breda O’Gorman, Margaret Stewart. 7 T. Howell. 1. Joan Cashin, Catherine Costelloe. 2. Roseanne Brennan, Mary Murphy. 3. Liz Kinsella, Pat Walsh. 4 Apl. 7 T. Howell. 1. Rita Morrissey, Catherine Philpott. 2. Paula Bradbury, Ann Gunning. 3. Dorothy Lanigan, Julie Lawlor. 7 T. Howell. 1. Phil Doyle, Ann Widger. 2. Mary Moynihan, Mary Norton. 3. Mary Cunningham, Bridget Norwood. 11 Apl. 12 T. S. Mitchell. 1. Mary Condon, Sandra O’Driscoll. 2. Helen Tynan, Margaret Walsh. 3. Mary Cunningham, Bridget Norwood. 4. Kathleen O’Neill, Kathleen O’Shaughnessy.18 Apl. 11 Table S. Mitchell. 1. Mary Fawsitt, Mary Saunders. 2. Eamon Daly, Brian Keane. 3. Gretta Brennan, Josephine Cuddihy. 4. Joan Cashin, Catherine Costelloe.



Confederation ‘350’ Bridge Club

PRESIDENT’S PRIZE: 1. Rita Morrissey, Catherine Philpott. 2. John McMahon, Esther Phelan. 3. Rose Brophy, Anne Gubbins. 4. Anne Brennan, Mary Fawsitt. 5. Maura Coady, Margaret Walsh. 6. Michael Delahaunty, Conor Foley. 7.Hugh Donnelly-Swift, Anne Treacy. 8. Phil O’Dwyer, Grainne O’Neill. 9. Breda Murray, Frances Walsh. 10. Frances Graham, Breda Murray. 11. Noreen Grogan, Ann O’Shaughnessy. 12. Una Crowley, Noreen Grogan, 13. Pat Hickey, Josephine Leahy. 14. Margaret Kelleher, Rose Walsh.29 Mar. 7 T. Howell. 1. Rita Morrissey, Catherine Philpott. 2. Betty O’Connor, Catherine Walsh. 3. John McMahon, Esther Phelan.7 T. Howell. 1. Helen McIntyre, Sandra O’Driscoll. 2. MargaretMullins, Mary O’Reilly. 3. Maura Coady, Margaret Walsh. 5 Apl. 8 T. Howell. 1. Kay Doran, Kathleen O’Shaughnessy. 2. Margaret Kelleher,Rose Walsh. 3. Mary Lawlor, Sheila O’Mahony. 8 T. Howell. 1. Hugh Donnelly-Swift, Ray Lannen. 2. Michael Delahaunty, Conor Foley. 3. Mary Henderson, Nuala Walsh. 12 Apl. 7 T. Howell. 1. Maura Coady, Margaret Walsh. 2. Kay Doran, Kathleen O’Shaughnessy. 3. Rita Ran, Alice Walsh. 7 T. Howell. 1. Betty O’Connor, Catherine Walsh. 2. Joe Gannon, Peter Ryan. 3. Mary Lawlor, Sheila O’Mahony. 19 Apl. 8 T. Howell. 1. Margaret Mullins, Mary O’Reilly, 2. Eileen Fox, Colette O’Neill. 3. John McMahon, Esther Phelan. 8 T. Howell. 1. Conor Foley, Michael Delahaunty. 2. Hugh Donnelly-Swift, Ray Lannen. 3. Ann Lennon, Loretto O’Driscoll.

Club ‘97

23 March. 8 Table Howell. 1. George Barr, Joan Murphy. 2. Catherine Bowe, Breda Dunne. 3. Margaret Drennan, Rita Ryan. 8 Table Howell. 1. Joan O’Gara, Rose Walsh. 2. Pauline Geoghegan, Grace Marshall. 3. Joan Cullinane, Anne Treacy.

Bridge Club

28 March. 8 T. Howell. 1. Teresa McGrath, Maria Troy. 2. Conor Foley, Peter Ryan. 3. Angela Carroll, Aileen Hehir.4 Apl. 8 T. Howell. 1. Conor Foley, Peter Ryan. 2. Breda Butler, Ellen Dowling. 3. Jean Grace, Michael Grace. 11 Apl. 9 T. Howell. 1. Mary Campbell, Teresa McGrath. 2. Michael Reynolds, Pat Wall. 3. Mary Fitzpatrick, Sheila Ryan.18 Apl. 1. Breda Butler, Ellen Dowling. 2. Margaret McQuillan, Therese Pender. 3. Alice Brennan, Jacinta Hurley.

PRESIDENT’S PRIZE: (Sheila Ryan) Springhill Court Hotel, Sunday, 30 April, 2.00pm..

Nore Bridge Club

23 March. 13 Table S. Mitchell. 1. Liz Jennings, Peter Ryan. 2. Teresa McGrath, Pat Wall. 3. Catherine McGoff, Leo Monagle. 4. Annette Kennedy, Kay Molloy.

30 March. 12 T. S. Mitchell. 1. Teresa McGrath, Pat Wall. 2. Catherine McGoff, Leo Monagle. 3. Mary Egan, Pat Egan. 4. Gretta Brennan, Catherine King. 6 Apl. 11 T. S. Mitchell. 1. Liz Jennings, Peter Ryan. 2. Ellen Dowling, Adrienne Walsh. 3. Mary Fitzpatrick, Ann O’Neill. 4. Catherine McGoff, Leo Monagle. 20 Apl. 10 T. Howell. 1. Teresa McGrath, Pat Wall. 2. Catherine McGoff, Leo Monagle. 3. Annette Kennedy, Kay Molloy,

PRESIDENT’S PRIZE: (Melanie O’Briain) Thursday, 27 April, 6.45 p.m. sharp.Kilkenny Bridge Centre.

Ormonde/Castle Bridge Club

20 March. 1. Paul Barrett, Jaime Martin. 2. Catherine McGoff, Mary Shields. 3. Margaret Knowles, Sheila O’Mahony. 27 March. 1. Helen Blanchfield, Breda Butler. 2. Ellen Dowling, Marion Kilbride. Jt. 3. Ann Cassin, Mary Doyle. Margaret Murphy, Teresa McGrath.10 Apl. 1. Teresa McGrath, Leo Monagle. 2. Margaret Knowles, Sheila O’Mahony. 3. Ellen Dowling, Marion Kilbride,

Durrow Bridge

Durrow Bridge Club President Josie Murphy Prize

1st Teresa Phelan and Nora Fitzpatrick. 2nd Marie Foley and Jack Murphy. 3rd Phil Kingston and Paddy Purcell. 4th Dolly Harding and Ann Fitzpatrick. 5th Fr. John Lalor and Ann Dooley.. 6th rose Talbot and Sadie Phelan. 7th Nancy Bennett and Paul Maher. 8th Margorie McGeough and Kathleen Broderick. 9th Alice Bowe and Johnny Bowe. 10th Gay Doyle and Mary Shortall. 11th Josie Murphy and Bridget Murphy. 1st session Ella Walsh and Mairead Woods. 2nd session Pilar Delaney and Peggie Duggan, Theresa Muldowney and Jimmy Ryan, Fr. Martin Delaney and Marian Sherman. Player of the Year Ann Fitzpatrick

Rothe Bridge Club

20 March. 8 Table Howell. 1. Josephine O’Reilly, Siobhan Roberts. 2. George Barr, Mary Lawlor. 3. Joan Cullinane, Myrtle Wellwood. 8 Table Howell. 1. Linda Darlington, Joan Fitzgerald. 2. Pat Hickey, Peter Ryan. 3. Catherine Lynch, Joan Murphy. 3 April. 7 T. Howell. 1. Linda Darlington, Christine Leonowicz. 2. Stasia Clancy, Una Crowley. 3. Mary Breen, Joan Norris.8 T. Howell. 1. Pat Hickey, Peter Ryan. 2. George Barr, Mary Lawlor. 3. Eileen Johnston, Sean Minogue.

C.B.A.I. FIXTURES

Carlow Congress, 28-30 April. Entries: Sheila Gallagher. 059-9143362. Killarney Congress, 13-21 May. Entries: Phyllis O’Regan, 064-6632994.

Durrow

All-Ireland Champion

Congratulations and very well done to Tommy Coffey, Derrywood, Durrow and Vice-Chairman of the Durrow/Cullohill Parish Anglers on winning the All-Ireland Pike Fishing Competition on Saturday. The competition had fifty five anglers competing for the top prize from all parts of Ireland and it was held on the River Suck in Ballinasloe, Galway. Tommy days fishing landed him with a total catch of sixty two pounds and fourteen ounces which was superb and won the competition. Tommy bag man for the day was another great fisherman from Durrow David Walsh. A big part of the Prize is that Tommy will be Captain of the All-Ireland team that competes against Great Britain in October. A great honour for Tommy and his family and for the local fishing club. Everyone wishes Tommy all the best in October and in the years to come.

Lotto

The Lotto of Monday night April 24, 2017, with a jackpot of 13,550 euro was not won and the small winners were 30 euro Kevin Galvin snr, 25 euro Eamonn Dunphy and 20 euro Michael Fitzpatrick. The Lotto of Monday May 08 it will be held in Lennon’s Bar, Durrow with a possible jackpot of 13,850. All tickets must be handed in before 9.30 pm on the night of the draw to be included in that jackpot.

ADULT ART CLASSES:

Adult Art Classes for all levels with qualified Art Teacher will be held on Thursday evenings at 7pm for two hours in Durrow Library. €12 per session or €50 for block of five sessions. All materials provided (you can also bring your own). Enquiries to Marie (086) 3136028.

THE HARPS GAA

Congratulations to Trish Alley who won €500 in the Third Time Lucky Bonus Ball Draw on Saturday last. Her number 13, unlucky for some, but not for Trish! Well done!

County Board Draw: Congratulations also to David O’Connell who scooped a nice €250 in the Laois GAA All County Clubs Members Draw on Friday 7th April last. Best of luck to everyone who bought a ticket in the upcoming May draw which will be held on May 5th.

Cullohill ICA

Cullohill ICA held their monthly meeting in the Community Centre after the Pilates Class at 3.15 pm. It was our Annual General Meeting. Noreen Byrne attended and announced details of the Federation trip to Donegal at end of June. Booking through any Guild member for deposit of one hundred euro’s. This trip has been a very enjoyable trip every year and very good value. The Pilates classes ran by the guild had twenty three people attending and have two more classes to go. These are free classes and all are welcome. Our teacher Julia McGuire is going to do voluntary work in Uganda from June to November. We held a fundraiser to help with her work at an all-girls school . We wish Julia a safe journey and we look forward to Pilates Classes on her return. Charities supported during the year were Cuisle Walk, Federation Charities, Home care team, we supplied plants for the Community centre window boxes. the guild had a successful year and next meeting Tuesday May 02.

Family Bluebell Walk

A Family Bluebell walk will take place on Friday night May 05 at 7.30 pm. Walk to Knockatrina House and see and smell the Bluebells and Wild Garlic in full bloom. Meet at the Coillte Gates at Knockatrina wood on the Ballyraggett road. All welcome

CAKE SALE

Durrow Development Forum wishes to express their thanks to everybody who supported their cake sale for The Cuisle Cancer Care Centre in Portlaoise. To everyone who made cakes and bought them, it was very much appreciated. Your contribution made a whopping €658.40 and DDF have contributed to this to bring the total raised for the Cuisle Centre to €800. The raffle winners are as follows: First Prize - Mt. Juliet Voucher: Roisin Kenny, Coole, Ballyragget; Second Prize - Bottle of Champagne and Box of Chocolates: Stephen Murphy, Derry Rd, Durrow; Third Prize - Bottle of Wine: Patrick Woods, Barnhill, Durrow; Fourth Prize - Box of Chocolates: Eddie Clancy, Fermoyle; Fifth Prize - Box of Chocolates: Tony Clancy, Barnhill. Well done everybody!

Flower Club

Cullahill and Durrow flower club meet on Monday 8th May in The Community Hall Cullahill at 8pm.

This month we have Frances Cosgrave AOIFA giving a demonstration.

New members are visitors are always welcome.

DunNamaggin

DKK Lotto

The winning numbers of Monday 17th April were: 10, 21, 30. There was no jackpot winner. The following won €30 each: Marie Condon, Freda, Phil O’Mahony, Ami Moran Hegarty and Jim McCormack (Kells). Next week’s jackpot will be €1,300. Bingo is in St. Eoghan’s Centre each Saturday night at 8.30p.m. The Jackpot is €160, the Pool no is €500 and Pete’s no is worth €820.