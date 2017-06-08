Callan Notes Kilkenny

THE ROSES PARADE

The 2017 Callan Rose festival was another astounding success this year and again the Bar in standards was seriously raised again with a brilliant group of young ladies participating.. All the preparation, interviews and competitions were held in the weeks leading up to the Grand Finale on Saturday 25th March. The final evening began at the Steppes Bar with the Rose parade with Kilkenny motor club have kindly provided the use of their vintage cars each year as part of the parade. The political parties were well represented at the event with TD Kathleen Function, Mayor Pat O’Neill, Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Matt Doran and Councillor Sean Tyrrell. Of course the Rose festival would not be a success but for the generous sponsorship of Bank of Ireland Callan and a particular thanks to Branch Manager Kim Fogarty who gives so much to the event and attends all the events. After the parade through the town to Carrolls Bar on Mill Street it was the turn of MC the larger than life George Chandler to interview all the Roses. The night was full of entertainment and providing some were Irish dancers from Ballingarry opening the night. Miss personality was added this year and the winner was Chloe Grinsell from Grangemockler taking home some great prizes. The overall winner was announced shortly after 11.30pm and the top prize going to new Callan Rose Jorja McGuirk winning prizes up to the value of €1000. Jorja now goes forward to Miss Kilkenny in May representing Callan.The beneficiary this year was Droichead Family Resource Centre and all our proceeds goes to the centre The. final figure is not in yet but over €4000 so far has been raised. The cheque presentation night will take place on Saturday April 22nd in Steppes Bar where our winning rose Jorja will present the cheque. Next year the main beneficiary will be John Lockes hurling club. Special thanks to all the community of Callan for supporting our event every year along with businesses and clubs. Thanks to our judges current Miss Kilkenny Zara Crowley and 2015 Miss Kilkenny Sasha Connolly for taking the time to judge this event for us they found the competition extremely high this year.Callan Rose team Were the Wall ladies Carmel, Helene, Maureen and Aoife who work tirelessly to make the event a success.

EASTER AT THE STEPPES

The Steppes Bar will feature a really special performer on Easter Sunday Night. Susan O’Neill is a rapidly rising star in the music business and her appearance is sure to attract interest. Susan O Neill has been writing songs since she was thirteen. She plays the guitar, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone however her true love lies in singing. After recently completing a BA in Music where she majored in recording techniques, she then took to one of Irelands most loved studios, Sun studios Dublin, to begin recording her own material. She has collaborated and performed with a number of different bands around Ireland playing festivals such as Electric picnic, Day tripper the Independence festival where she supported acts like Madness, Imelda May, Paddy Casey, Mundy, Alabama 3, Fun Loving Criminals, Howard Marks and more. She is not to be missed and with some wonderful reviews of this young lady on line she is a must see. There is no cover charge and will be worthwhile.

CROCONOIR

Luka Bloom is on his way to Crocanoir on Saturday April 22nd 8.30pm and the house will be packed to the rafters as usual. Thanks to the loyal support of a dedicated group of music lovers we have now held over 80 concerts at Crocanoir. In the early days the idea of attracting both musicians and an audience to the end of the boreen seemed a mad notion. We thought to chance one or two concerts but hadn't anticipated the way both the performers and the audience would spread the word. It's been a great journey so far and we look forward to many more magical nights of music and song. Many of the performers are used to playing in larger venues to bigger crowds but it's heart warming when they respond so positively to an invitation to Crocanoir. Luka Bloom has been on the wish list for a long time and John Birmingham is delighted to have an opportunity to welcome him to Crocanoir. An engaging performer with many fine albums and songs to his credit over a lengthy career. His songs and stories travel with him all over the world and he couldn’t be coming to Crocanoir at a better time.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPVURIZ03tg. Thanks a lot for your dedicated support and friendship

BOXING

The Callan boxing team travelled to New Ross Saturday night with 3 of their boxers competing in a local tournament. The team consisted of Roisin O Mahony, Fiona Comerford and Luke Doyle. All 3 boxers performed exceptional, doing their club proud. Both girls won their bouts while Luke Doyle fell short of his victory to the home boxer in the main bout of the night by a short margin. The club is incredibly proud of their boxers and the talent they showed on the night and would like to thank everyone for their support. On Sunday Curtis Darcy will weigh in for the Irish finals and we would like to wish him luck in his journey to claim the All Ireland boxing title.

HERITAGE SOCIETY

A bus outing to Kilmainham Jail, Arbour Hill, and Collins Barracks organised for members of Callan Heritage Society and the Callan and District Active Retirement Group takes place on Saturday 29th of April departing from outside Callan Parish Church at 8.00am. The cost is €25 for bus and admittance to all three venues. Members that wish to travel please contact the Heritage Society or the Retirement Group. The next meeting of Callan Heritage Society takes place on Monday 10th of April at 8.00pm at old CBS School, West Street.

BIG BOOK LAUNCH

A book launch takes place at Callan Workhouse on Sunday afternoon the 7th of May at 2.00pm. The book is written by two very accomplished Australian ladies Elizabeth Rushen and Kathlyn Gibson. It is called ‘Anastasia From Callan to Stockyard Creek’. It is the amazing story of Anastasia Burke from Kylevehagh Commons, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. The blurb on the back cover of the book states the following:

In 1855 Anastasia Burke, a 27 year old woman from Callan, County Kilkenny, Ireland, migrated to Adelaide, South Australia. For many post- Famine Irish emigrants there was no guarantee of a welcome in the host country and the following year, the South Australian government launched an enquiry into the influx of single Irish women to its shores.

Anastasia stayed in South Australia for ten years before joining the exodus to the new goldfields in Victoria. Stockyard Creek, a goldfield in South Gippsland, ultimately became her permanent home.

Widowed after a brief marriage to William Thornley, Anastasia was a successful businesswoman who owned several gold mines and blocks of land in South Gippsland and the biggest hotel in town, the Exchange.

Anastasia visited her homeland in 1901 and returned to Victoria to renovate her hotel in palatial style. She was tough and she was a survivor. This is the story of one remarkable Irish immigrant to nineteenth century Australia and her never-failing support of Irish causes. Her legacy resonates today in both Callan and Foster (formerly Stockyard Creek).

Anastasia: from Callan to Stockyard Creek (ISBN 9780992467197) published by Anchor Books Australia, Melbourne (anchorbooksaustralia.com.au)

Note

When Anastasia came home for a visit in 1901 she had a magnificent 8 foot high Celtic Cross tombstone erected in Tullamaine Graveyard in memory of her parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters.

MOUNT CARMEL

Mount Carmel results for March are as follows. €200 Jim Donovan The Meadows. €100 Eimear, Niamh & Kieran Clancy Cork, €100 Breda O Sullivan Westcourt, €30 each to Joe Kirwan Ballycallan, Bernie Dunne Crotabeg, Pat Foran Scaugh, Sean Hogan Tinnamona, Peggy Saunders Knockbutton, Dick Walsh Newtown, John Power Foxcover, Kathleen O Halloran Clonmel Road, John & Geraldine Clancy Cork and Donnacha & Bernie O Sullivan Mallardstown, Promoters prizes of €15 each to Mary Egan, Sr May and Breda Somers. Our next and final draw for the current year will be on April 26th, Thank you once again for your support

MAD HATTERS EVENT

Mad Hatter Afternoon Tea & Woodland Adventure will be held on Bank Holiday Monday April 17th at 2pm at Windgap Community Centre and all in aid of Woodland Adventure by the lake and playground for adults and children. Mad hatter tea in the hall with lots of treats and surprises for all, Bake and Home Produce Sale, the usual Raffle and Competition for the maddest hat (children and adult categories) - Celebrity Judge. Adults €10, Children €2 or Family €25.

SPLIT THE POT

1ST Prize Pat Proctor €182. 2nd Martina O’Brien €52. 3rd Anna Norris €26. Next Week’s Draw will take place in The Charter House,The Cross, Callan on 13th April.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Relay for Life Kilkenny are now taking Team registrations for their 5th Relay. July 15th and 16th at Kilkenny Rugby Club. Teams are of 15 or 20​ people and no minimum fitness level needed. This is a family orientated event which Celebrates Survivorship and a future with better outcomes and renewed HOPE​ for those who have had a cancer diagnosis .We Remember those we have lost to Cancer at the Candle of Hope ceremony , which is very beautiful and happens on Saturday as night falls​.All funds raised go to the Irish Cancer Society. Contact via our facebook page, via email relayforlifekilkenny@gmail.com and/ or text 0872925805​. The Ballylarkin Alert, Relay for life team are holding a Table Quiz on Thursday 13th April 2017 at 9 O' Clock in Carrolls Bar, Callan, Co.Kilkenny. €20.00 per table of four