Callan Notes Kilkenny

A NIGHT WITH THE STARS

The big build up to the Under 14 Feile na nGael festival is underway throughout the South East of Ireland at present and with so many counties and clubs involved throughout the 32 counties no one county outside of Dublin has the capacity to host all of the games and activities so the 2017 Feile will be hosted jointly by Kilkenny Carlow and Wexford. The John Lockes club will play host to a club from Dublin and with that comes a major cost so the Juvenile Club will host a very special Question and Answer evening on Thursday week April 27th with Kilkenny manager Brian Cody along with Former Kilkenny Great Tommy Walsh of Tullaroan and from across the border in Mullinahone the famous Tipperary hurler with Callan blood running through his veins John Leahy. Its a major coup for the John Lockes Club to have these three men in the one room to talk about hurling both past and present. Also as an added bonus one of the John Lockes all time greats and surviving member of the famous 1957 John Lockes Senor Hurling Championship Team Milo Carey will give a talk on those glorious days of hurling in Callan. Milo was also a member of the 1952 Lockes team who won he Junior championship. Milo is a mind of information on both Callan and Kilkenny hurling and his knowledge is invaluable to the club and its history. It is certainly going to be a brilliant night of lots of memories and no doubt a lot of cross boarder slagging. The event will begin at 8pm and entrance is €10. A large crowd is expected so it’s worth booking tickets in advance. Don't miss it because it is bound to be a brilliant night.

FEILE FOOTNOTE

The last time Kilkenny was the venue for the Feile na NGael games was in June 2007 and like that time the John Lockes Hurling section hosted a club from Dublin. That time it was the relatively young club from Castleknock that came to Callan and duly won the 2007 Division 1 Championship. Founded in 1998 the club has a close connection with Castleknock as one of their founding members was Eddie Byrne from Tullamaine who is employed in the Library services in Dublin. One of the stars of that Castleknock team was a young fellow called Ciaran Kilkenny who was the star of the tournament. He was so good everyone said he would wear the Dublin hurling jersey at some stage. Yes he briefly wore it at underage but after a stint in the AFL with Hawthorn in Melbourne he returned and immediately went into the Dublin Senior football team and the rest is history. Ciaran and his dad still have great friends in Callan ten years on and in fact Ciaran has close connections locally in Mullinahone. So can the Lockes help in hosting future Feile champions? Only time will tell.

CAMOGIE COLLECTION

It’s all systems go at the John Locke Park Venue at present and after the big fundraising night on the 28th April all attention will turn to the Lockes Camogie club on the 29th with another big fundraiser. As well as the club hosting the Under 14 hurling the Camogie club will also be hosting a camogie club from County Down. So as a way of elevating the cost of hosting the John Lockes camogie club are holding a clothes collection on Saturday 29th of April to raise funds for Feile na nGael 2017. The club would be delighted to accept any donations of clean dry used or unused Ladies /Gents or Children’s clothes or shoes, blankets, sheets ,duvet and cushion covers, pillow cases, towels, bags etc. Note no duvets or cushions will be accepted please. All bags will be accepted at the John Lockes club at 6.30 pm every night from Monday 24th of April. Feile na nGael is an annual festival of camogie, hurling and handball involving over 8,000 children from all over Ireland and with representatives from England and U.S.A coming to the South East on the 16th, 17th and 18th of June. The club are looking forward to a great weekend of fun, new friendships and sport.

CROKE PARK

What a day it was last Tuesday 11th April for the under 8 squad from John Lockes GAA club as they had the privilege of playing on the glorious Croke Park pitch. Near 50 which include 30 players boarded the early morning bus to Croke Park. It turned out to be such a memorable day for all involved and a very proud one at that. Robert Jackman and John O’Neill have had the honour of gracing the hallowed field with club and county and it was a really special day to see their sons Micháel Jackman and Oisin O’Neill don the Saffron and Blue of John Lockes and play in the great stadium. Its a wonderful event organised by Croke Park and when history is told the young Under 8 team of John Lockes 2017 can tell the stories in years to come of the first time they played in Croke Park. Apart from the Jackmans and O’Neills there were many parents who got to share the delight of the players that day and wonderful memories to hold dear in years to come. Well done to all on a terrific day.

BARD PADDY DELIGHTS

The bard of Tullaroan Paddy Fitzpatrick and fellow musicians Joseph Ó’Faoláin, Paddy Cleere, Dan Ryan, Becky Kavanagh-Hayde and Jim Maher gave a tremendous demonstration of talent in another successful ‘Evening of Songs and Stories’ in The Set Theatre. The event was not only delightful, it also helped L’Arche raise €1,670, which will be used for their local community in Kilkenny. “We are incredibly grateful to Paddy and the other musicians, The Set and their technical team, the media, and everyone who attended the event. It was a lovely evening. Thank you all for your support”, Chris Hayes, L’Arche Kilkenny Community Leader says. L’Arche Kilkenny was the first L'Arche community in Ireland. Jean Vanier and his sister Thrésé were personally involved in its foundation, together with the people of Kilmoganny. During the past 38 years the community has grown so that today L’Arche Kilkenny includes four residential houses, a Café, four Independent Living Core Member houses, a garden workshop and a craft workshop. L’Arche houses are home to 13 people with intellectual disabilities and many international volunteer assistants. Close to 130 people got together to support L’Arche and enjoy a most pleasant evening,full of old and new story-telling-songs and great music. “We must highlight the work that David and Roisin did in sound and lighting respectively, what a team!” Paddy adds. The thank-you list includes Joseph Ó’Faoláin, Paddy Cleere, Dan Ryan, Becky Kavanagh-Hayde and Jim Maher, who joined Paddy on stage to provide a wonderful show Sinead Butler and Chris Hayes from L’Arche, who embraced the idea of the concert from the beginning and supported it all throughout and Alva Fitzgerald with Brendan and Breda Fennelly who did a tremendous job on the night, as well as background work during the planning stage which was fundamental to the success of the evening. “The event would not have been such a success without the support of so many people who helped us in every way they could. Thank you so much for your kind heart everybody. I must also thank Anne, my wife, for the terrific and relentless work she did in the background, and for her constant support to me. Thank you Anne”, Paddy added. Patrick’s next project for L’Arche is to record a new single: The Isle of Innisfree.

In the meantime, he invites popular music lovers to visit his You Tube channel where they can listen to some of his best songs:https://www.youtube.com/user/PaddyFitzpatrickcd

DIVINE MERCY SUNDAY

Divine Mercy Sunday is on Sunday 23rd April (next Sunday). This special feast day was given to the Church in the year 2000 when the late Pope John Paul the second (now St. John Paul) canonised Sister Faustina Kowalska on the first Sunday after Easter. In her Diary Sister Faustina wrote what Our Lord had told her to write This is from her Diary No. 1182 "the greater the misery of a soul, the greater its right to my mercy; urge all souls to trust in the unfathomable abyss of my mercy, because I want to save them all. On the cross, the fountain of my mercy was opened wide by the lance for all souls - no one have I excluded". There will be devotions in Callan Parish Church on Sunday next for Divine Mercy Sunday from 2.00pm to 5.00pm which will include Holy Mass and also confessions. All are very welcome.

CROCONOIR

Luka Bloom is on his way to Crocanoir next Saturday April 22nd 8.30pm and the house will be packed to the rafters as usual. Thanks to the loyal support of a dedicated group of music lovers we have now held over 80 concerts at Crocanoir. In the early days the idea of attracting both musicians and an audience to the end of the boreen seemed a mad notion. John Birmingham thought to chance one or two concerts but hadn't anticipated the way both the performers and the audience would spread the word. It's been a great journey so far and we look forward to many more magical nights of music and song. Many of the performers are used to playing in larger venues to bigger crowds but it's heart warming when they respond so positively to an invitation to Crocanoir. Luka Bloom has been on the wish list for a long time and John Birmingham is delighted to have an opportunity to welcome him to Crocanoir. Luka is an engaging performer with many fine albums and songs to his credit over a lengthy career. His songs and stories travel with him all over the world and he couldn’t be coming to Crocanoir at a better time. https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=LPVURIZ03tg. Thanks a lot for your dedicated support and friendship.

DELIGHTFUL

In Last weeks notes we promised a very special Easter Sunday night at the Steppes bar and that is exactly what Susan O’Neill brought. The young lady from Ennis County Clare, a place I know so well having spent my early childhood in with my late brother Jim and where my sister Marguerite was born. Susan with strong Kilkenny connections delighted the packed bar with her range of songs and music. She has a variance of talents and plays with both guitar and harmonica. She also has played trumpet in the past. She recently released a new album called ‘SON’ and having listened to some of the songs she has a similar husky voice to Amy Whinehouse and ballsier Adele. Many of the music press say she is a lady to watch in the coming years so for Alice and Eddie Kelly to have her playing in Callan was certainly a coupe. She certainly drew a huge audience from both Callan and as far as Urlingford so a young lady to watch out for. It was a very entertaining nigh with Susan handing over he mike to local crooner Denis Walsh who gets better with age while proprietor Eddie Kelly sang a few bars at the end of the night. Well done all on a good night.

Kilmacow

Tomas Breathnach

breathnachtomas@eircom.net

Karate success in Romania

Congratulations to David and Lynda Gahan on their success in the European Karate Championships in Romania recently. David won gold and Lynda won bronze in their respective competitions.

Bingo in Mullinavat

Mullinavat Community Centre will host a Bingo Night at 8.00pm on Thursday, 20th April. Cash prizes on the night. Doors open from 7.30pm. All support welcome.

Table Quiz

A table quiz will be held in Spinners, Lower Street at 9.00pm on Friday, 21st April. The cost per table of four is €20. The table quiz is being organised by Orlaith Deegan and Eimear Dolan who will be undertaking, as part of their Third Level studies, voluntary work in Mozambique and Sri Lanka respectively.

Big Breakfast

As part of the fundraising fr Féile the annual Big Breakfast returns to the Community Centre from 9.00am to 1.00pm on Sunday, 23rd April. All support would be gratefully appreciated. It has become one the big social events of the year in Kilmacow. There will be a Clothes Collection at the Community Centre to coincide with this event.

Talk on Nutrition

Clinical Nutritionist, Jemma Kehoe, will host a talk on nutrition at 7.30pm on Monday, 24th April in the Community Centre, Kilmacow. Tickets cost €10. For further information please contact Robbie at 085-1632853.

Joker Jackpot

The Joker Jackpot now stands at €2,140. Entry to the Joker Jackpot, €2, is available at Daybreak and the Fox’s Den.

Hurling Results

All County League : Kilmacow 1-16 Tullaroan 1-15

Junior A : Kilmacow 4-16 Slieverue 0-07

Under 16 (Roinn A League) : Kilmacow 2-11 Dicksboro 2-09

: Kilmacow 4-11 O’Loughlin Gaels 4-15

Waterford City Hurling League

Under 12 : Kilmacow 5-5 Windgap 1-5

Under 11 : Kilmacow 2-6 Mooncoin 3-3

Kilmacow Lotto

The winning numbers in last week’s lotto were 12, 18, 24 and 26.. There was one Jackpot winner and 2 Match 3 winners. The Jackpot for next Thursday night is €1,500.

St Senan’s AC

Congratulations to all the juvenile participants in the Crookstown Track & Field event in Kildare last weekend. A special mention to Tadgh Connolly who won in the Shot and the High Jump and was second in the 100m and the 800m races.

Soccer Club Results

Under 12 : Ferrybank 1 Kilmacow 2 Shane Egan and Seán Sheridan scored for Kilmacow

Under 13 : Kilmacow 7 Carrick 0. Scorers Nick Cass (3), Calum Regan, Tadgh Connolly, Shane Egan and Aaron Cass.

Opportunity Knox

The Barrow Room in the Community Centre was full to capacity last Monday, 10th April, for the official launch of Opportunity Knox, the registered charity whose objective is to direct funding for the payment of educational fees for the poorest children in Tiira, a rural village which lies on the equator in Uganda. Mary Walsh, Chairperson of Kilmacow Town Twinning Committee welcomed everyone to the launch.

standing

of both the Knox and Flynn families in Kilmacow and he was certain that any project

which Harry and Ursula were behind would deliver on its objectives.. Further

information is available on www.opportunityknox.ie and on

www.facebook.com/opportunityknox.ie. The e-mail address is

info@opportunityknox.ie and the contact telephone number is 086-605-4519