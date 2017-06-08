Callan Notes Kilkenny

A BRIGHT ROSE

Young Callan lady Tara Roche was crowned the Rose of Kilkenny last weekend and will now represent Kilkenny at the Rose of Tralee Festival next August. It could not have happened to a more deserving young lady, because knowing her from a younger age she always had a happy smile and certainly one of the most pleasant people this columnist has ever met. Well you would expect nothing less as the Roche family are most pleasant and popular people. This is a huge honour for Tara her family and for Callan. The Rose festival is a huge event and Tara will be viewed on live TV by more than one million people. Thats how popular the event is. It will be a busy few months for the Veterinary nurse leading up to August. The Black and Amber will certainly be flying and no doubt the John Lockes Flag will be hoisted somewhere in the Dome. We all look forward to cheering on Tara and supporting over the coming months.

A NIGHT WITH THE STARS

The John Lockes are pushing the boat out tomorrow night (Thursday) and are bringing the biggest names if Hurling in this region into ‘Port’ and the venue will be the impressive new Theatre at Bunscoil McAuley Rice. Yes Former Tipperary Star John Leahy, Kilkenny Great Tommy Walsh and Kilkenny Manager Brian Cody ill take part in a Question and Answer night. The juvenile club are raising funds which will go towards funding the hosting of teams for the National Feile na nGael tournament which is held in June. During the past week Juvenile Chairman Robert Jackman and Secretary John O’Neill have been working hard putting the event together by getting the word out and advertising. Principle of Bunscoil John Moloney was only too delighted to make his facilities available to the club. John is always generous towards local clubs and that’s what make’s him and the school so popular because he is so approachable. It promises to be a terrific night and the man with the Microphone will be the great GAA man Pat Treacy. Pat is a long time broadcaster and is an ideal fit for such a night as he will let things flow and no doubt last Sundays game will be mentioned ( Don’t say it too loud but Galway beat Tipperary in the League Final). Admission is €10 and things will kick off a 7.30pm. Tickets will be available on the door. Some posters have been issued with the venue John Locke Park but as mentioned the event is at Bunscoil McAuley Rice.

FIRE SERVICES CLEANING UP

The great men of Callan Fire Services are giving up their free time to raise much needed funds for the Ceart Rehabilitation centre on Green Street. Chief Fire Officer Damien Ryan and his crew will be busy on Saturday 6th May on Green Street washing cars and will have the buckets out collecting donations. Ceart is proving a great source of support for people with an enduring illness or chronic pain. Callan is home to a unique centre which offers a range of therapies to people with chronic pain conditions and other long-term illnesses. Originally set up in 2003 in response to the lack of community-based rehabilitation services for people with acquired brain injury in the southeast, the centre now offers physiotherapy, acupuncture, massage, psychological therapies and other support services to people with chronic conditions including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and arthritis. Called Ceart (Community Enterprise Action for Rehabilitation and Therapy), the centre operates as a charity and patients - referred by their GP or other health professionals - receive treatments free. Since the downturn funding for Ceart has diminished dramatically and depends a lot on fundraising so why not take your car to Green Street next Saturday Week the 6th May and have the Callan Fire Service wash it, they promise to do a good job on it.

AUSTRALIAN AMBASSADOR TO VISIT CALLAN

The Australian Ambassador to Ireland, Mister Richard Andrews will visit Callan on Sunday the 7th of May on the occasion of the launch of a book at Callan Workhouse. The book is called Anastasia from Callan to Stockyard Creek. It is the story of Anastasia Burke. Anastasia was born at Ballyclovan, Callan, Co Kilkenny in 1827. Her father, Patrick, was a small land-holder and stonemason, who, it seems worked on the Church of the Assumption, Callan during the thirty years of its construction and on the biggest project ever undertaken in Callan, the construction of the Workhouse. Her mother, Judith (née Cuddihy) died in 1833, soon after the birth of her eighth child.Growing up in Callan, Anastasia would have witnessed the widespread protests against the Tithe Tax, the arrest of Young Ireland leaders William Smith O’Brien and Thomas Francis Meagher in 1848, and most certainly would have been aware of the formation by two young curates, Fathers O'Shea and Keeffe, of the Callan Tenants Protection Society on the 14th of October 1849. She may have been in the crowd of 10,000 who filled the grounds of the new parish church at that momentous time. Charles Gavan Duffy MP was there and shortly afterwards took his family to Australia. Anastasia would never have anticipated that their paths would cross again some forty years later in densely-forested Gippsland, on the southern tip of mainland Australia. Following the deaths of two of her sisters in the early 1850s, Anastasia migrated to Adelaide in 1855, the year before the South Australian government launched an enquiry into the influx of single Irishwomen to its shores. Despite this cool welcome, Anastasia stayed in South Australia for ten years before joining the exodus to the new goldfields at Stockyard Creek (now Foster) in South Gippsland,Victoria. Widowed in 1874 after a brief marriage to William Thornley, Anastasia became a successful businesswoman who owned several gold mines and blocks of land in South Gippsland and the biggest hotel in town, the Exchange. Anastasia visited her homeland in 1901, erecting a magnificent Celtic Cross to her family at Tullamaine Cemetery before returning to Victoria to renovate her hotel in palatial style. She was tough and she was a survivor. This is the story of one remarkable Irish immigrant to nineteenth-century Australia and her never-failing support of Irish causes. Her legacy resonates today in both Callan, Ireland and Foster,Victoria, Australia.The Launch will be at Callan Workhouse, Sunday 7 May 2017, 2pm by Joe Kennedy, Secretary, Callan Heritage Society. Dr Liz Rushen is Chair of the History Council of Victoria and has written several books on the migration of women from Great Britain and Ireland to Australia. Kathlyn Gibson is a social worker interested in researching the socio-political and cultural histories of people and their communities. The book is published by Anchor Books, Australia.

MACRA

Callan Macra would like to wish the best of luck to their team; Aoife Power, Brendan Phelan and PJ O’Keeffe, representing Callan in the Macra’s Toughest Club competition this Saturday April 29th in Roscrea. This competition will be followed by a banquet that evening which costs €30 for the night.Tag rugby has started again this year and training has already begun, if anyone is interested in taking part in the Tag rugby please contact Callan Macra PRO Maria Power. The MacraCounty round of tag rugby take place on Sunday 21st May and Callan Macra are also hoping to have a team to enter for the Kilkenny Tag Rugby Tournament in the Rugby Club which is starting May 11th.The Leinster badminton competition takes place on May 21st, however only one team can represent each County. The Kilkenny Macra County round will be held on the 12th or the 14th of May, each team must have three guys and three girls, if anyone is interested in taking part in this competition please contact Callan Macra Secretary Christine O’Neill. Soccer continues every Friday in O’Loughlin’s at 9pm, everyone is welcome to attend.

ROSE FESTIVAL

Callan Rose team presented their bank of Ireland cheque to the rose beneficiary of 2017 Droichead family resource centre. €4236.18 was raised from our charity rose event. Droichead Family Resource Centre manager Olive Maher said the funds will go directly into the resource centre it’s a fantastic asset and facility to our town. Also present on the night was Joan Brennan board of management at Droichead Family Resource Centre who are extremely delighted with the funds raised. The new 2017 Callan rose Jorja McGuirk and Claire Function Callan rose participant was were also on hand to present the cheque with Callan rose team member Carmel wall. Thanks to everyone for all there help especially our main sponsor Bank of Ireland for their continued support, and the Rose team look forward to next years event with the chosen beneficiary is John Lockes hurling club.

MONSTER CHARITY

Monster Charity Auction is being held in Kilmoganny on Sunday 30th April at 4pm. Collection of assorted items are Beautiful ornamental Vases,Urns, Lamps,Earthenware vases, furniture, rugs etc. All are quality items. Viewing Friday in St. Eoghan`s Centre from 12- 6pm, Sat from 11- 4pm.Sun 2-4pm. Once in a lifetime chance. Dont miss this great opportunity. Also donations of acceptable items welcome. Cabaret that night Sunday 30th April in Dunphy`s Lounge, Music by Gerry Walshe and Dallas.. Proceeds to St.Joseph`s Home, Kilmoganny and Kilmoganny new pitch. Contact Alycia 087 6757490 Biddy 087 9831970

BRIDGE

Results :- 1st. Stella Tennyson and Gracie Landy. Best Gross. Margaret O Shea and Philip Brennan. 2nd. Breda Holohan and Mary Horgan. 3rd. Alice Lanigan and Maura O Mahony. End of season's prizes on Thursday next-- draw for partners at 6.50pm.

SPLIT THE POT

Last weeks winners were 1st Joanne Carroll €175. 2nd Sadie Carroll €50. 3rd Tommy Holden (Taxi) €25. Next Weeks draw at The Big Wheel.

Arthritis

International Fibromyalgia Day: 12th May the Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny Branch will hold an information stand in MacDonagh Junction. Come get more information & meet others living with the condition. Do you live with Fibromyalgia? - Come to our weekly group: call or text 087 1491767. Consultant Rheumatologist, Oliver Fitzgerald talks in Kilkenny: 22nd May the Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny Branch will host a FREE event with Consultant Rheumatologist, Professor Oliver Fitzgerald and Linda Murray Nutritionist. This will be in the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel from 5.30pm. Call or text 087 1491767 to secure your seat.

TEA DAY

A Tea Party will be held on Thursday 4th May, 10am-1pm, Loughboy Library. Talk at 12.30pm on 'Living with Alzheimer's'. All are welcome. All proceeds go towards local services for people living with Dementia in Kilkenny.

CAMOGIE COLLECTION

It’s all systems go at the John Locke Park Venue at present and after the big fundraising night on the 28th April all attention will turn to the Lockes Camogie club on the 29th with another big fundraiser. As well as the club hosting the Under 14 hurling the Camogie club will also be hosting a camogie club from County Down. So as a way of elevating the cost of hosting the John Lockes camogie club are holding a clothes collection on Saturday 29th of April to raise funds for Feile na nGael 2017. The club would be delighted to accept any donations of clean dry used or unused Ladies /Gents or Children’s clothes or shoes, blankets, sheets ,duvet and cushion covers, pillow cases, towels, bags etc. Note no duvets or cushions will be accepted please. All bags will be accepted at the John Lockes club at 6.30 pm every night from Monday 24th of April. Feile na nGael is an annual festival of camogie, hurling and handball involving over 8,000 children from all over Ireland and with representatives from England and U.S.A coming to the South East on the 16th, 17th and 18th of June. The club are looking forward to a great weekend of fun, new friendships and sport.